Constituency No.144 Srinivaspur (Srinivasapur, Srinivaspura) (ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Kolar (ಕೋಲಾರ) district of Karnataka. Srinivaspur is part of Kolar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Srinivasapur, Srinivaspura) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Srinivaspur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Srinivaspur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 144. Srinivaspur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Srinivaspur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 27.47% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 9.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.39%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,235 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,02,696 were male and 1,01,533 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Srinivaspur in 2023 is 989 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,04,235 eligible electors, of which 1,03,402 were male, 1,02,605 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,90,892 eligible electors, of which 96,902 were male, 93,983 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,76,910 eligible electors, of which 89,117 were male, 87,793 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Srinivaspur in 2018 was 75. In 2013, there were 106 service voters registered in the constituency and 112 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K R Ramesh Kumar of INC won in this seat defeating G K Venkatashivareddy of JDS by a margin of 10,552 which was 5.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.71% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K R Rameshkumar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating G.K.Venkatashivareddy of JDS by a margin of 3,893 votes which was 2.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.4% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, G K Venkata Shiva Reddy of JDS won this seat beating K.R.Ramesh Kumar of INC by a margin of 3,669 votes which was 2.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 47.58% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 144. Srinivaspur Assembly segment of the 28. Kolar Lok Sabha constituency. S. Muniswamy of BJP won the Kolar Parliament seat defeating K.H. Muniyappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Kolar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the KolarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Srinivaspur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Srinivaspur are: Venkatashivareddy (IND); T N Venkatashivareddy (IND); S Ramesh Kumar (IND); N S Ramesh Kumar (IND); Krs Ananda G K (KRS); K R Ramesh Kumar (INC); Gunjuru R Srinivasareddy (BJP); G K Venkatashivareddy (JDS); Dr Y V Venkatachala (AAP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 87.71%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 89.64%, while it was 88.47% in 2013 and 83.82% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -1.93000000000001% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Srinivaspur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Srinivaspur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.144. Srinivaspur comprises of the following areas of Kolar district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Srinivaspur constituency, which are: Chintamani, Mulbagal, Bangarapet, Kolar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Annamayya District of Andhra Pradesh.

Map location of Srinivaspur:

The geographic coordinates of Srinivaspur is: 13°22’28.6"N 78°14’52.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Srinivaspur

List of candidates contesting from Srinivaspur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkatashivareddy

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 13000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T N Venkatashivareddy

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 13000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Ramesh Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N S Ramesh Kumar

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 22000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 22000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krs Ananda G K

Party: KRS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K R Ramesh Kumar

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 73

Total assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 82.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.7 crore

Self income: Rs 61.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 61.3 lakh

Candidate name: Gunjuru R Srinivasareddy

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 146.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 136.5 crore

Self income: Rs 75.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 75.9 lakh

Candidate name: G K Venkatashivareddy

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 76

Total assets: Rs 15.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 25000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 66.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15.2 crore

Self income: Rs 8.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.9 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Y V Venkatachala

Party: AAP

Profession: Doctor at Sri Venkateshwara Nursing Home Srinivaspura

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.9 crore

Self income: Rs 17.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 36.3 lakh.