Stop Flow of Liquor, Cash to Karnataka Border Districts Ahead of Polls, Andhra Pradesh Officials Told at ECI Meeting

Senior Andhra Pradesh government officials on Monday attended an Election Commission of India (ECI) meeting online aimed at reining in the flow of inducements to Karnataka border districts in the run-up to the neighbouring state’s Assembly elections scheduled on May 10.

The meeting focused on restricting the movement of liquor, cash and other inducements to influence voters during Karnataka’s single-phase elections “On Monday, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar along with other Election Commissioners held a video conference with the chief secretaries, DGPs, Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and other senior officials," a statement from the state government on Monday said.

From Andhra Pradesh, Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy, CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena, Special Chief Secretary Rajath Bhargava and other senior officials participated.

