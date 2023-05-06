Super Political Weekend in K'taka as BJP Puts Up Star-Studded Show With Modi, Congress Gets Sonia

The BJP has posted its full strength of top campaigners in Karnataka in the last three days of the campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is doing two road shows as well as multiple rallies spread over this weekend.

PM Modi is doing a road show split over two days on Saturday and Sunday along with multiple rallies. On Saturday, Home Minister Amit Shah is doing six rallies and road shows, BJP president JP Nadda is doing three rallies, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is doing five rallies and road shows and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa is doing four rallies.

Apart from this, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union ministers Smriti Irani and Gajendra Shekhawat are doing multiple rallies on Saturday. Chief Minister BS Bommai will do two rallies and road shows. Karnataka’s cine star Kicha Sudeep is also campaigning for BJP on Saturday with five rallies.

A senior BJP leader looking at Karnataka told News18 that the party feels it has good momentum over the last week with the prime minister’s campaign and that it is peaking at the right time.

“The voters’ mind gets made up in the last 3-4 days before voting and we are making all efforts to cover the last mile," the BJP leader said. Controversies like the Congress promise on a ban on the Bajrang Dal and personal attacks on the PM have become the theme of the BJP’s campaign in the last week, the leader said. “There has been great enthusiasm in the PM’s rallies this week and a rousing applause to his call on ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ and this is a good sign," the senior BJP leader said.

Congress Star Rally With Sonia

The Congress also has its top leaders in Karnataka this weekend with Sonia Gandhi joining the campaign along with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. A key rally would be in Hubli at 6pm today where Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will be present.

The two chief ministerial faces of the Congress, Siddaramiamiah and DK Shivakumar and also doing multiple rallies over the weekend before the campaigning ends on Monday.

The Congress has been a bit on the back foot after the ‘Bajrang Dal ban’ controversy but is trying to shift the discourse back to its corruption campaign against the BJP and the five guarantees of Congress.

