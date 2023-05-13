Constituency No.220 T Narasipur (TN Pura, Tirumakudalu Narasipura) (ಟಿ ನರಸೀಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. T Narasipur is part of Chamarajanagar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (TN Pura, Tirumakudalu Narasipura) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest T Narasipur election result and you can click here for compact election results of T Narasipur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 220. T Narasipur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

T Narasipur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.45% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 13.36%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,406 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 97,929 were male and 98,465 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in T Narasipur in 2023 is 1005 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,96,406 eligible electors, of which 98,836 were male, 99,592 female and 13 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,888 eligible electors, of which 91,421 were male, 88,463 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,75,533 eligible electors, of which 89,138 were male, 86,395 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in T Narasipur in 2018 was 7. In 2013, there were 43 service voters registered in the constituency and 36 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Ashvin Kumar M of JDS won in this seat defeating Dr. H.C.Mahadevappa of JDS by a margin of 28,478 which was 18.34% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 54.05% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dr H C Mahadevappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating M.C.Sundareshan of JDS by a margin of 323 votes which was 0.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.34% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Dr H C Mahadevappa of INC won this seat beating M.C. Sundareshan of JDS by a margin of 13,724 votes which was 11.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.77% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 220. T Narasipur Assembly segment of the 22. Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. V. Srinivas Prasad of BJP won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat defeating R. Dhruvanarayana of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChamarajanagarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 10 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in T Narasipur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from T Narasipur are: Srinivasa (IMP); Siddaraju M (AAP); R Renuka Suresh (CCP); M D Manjunatha (KRS); K Kenchaiah (IND); Dr M Revanna (BJP); Dr H C Mahadevappa (INC); Dr Alagud S Chandrashekhar (IND); Chandrappa N (RCMP); B R Puttaswamy (BSP); Ashvin Kumar M (JDS); A N Shivalingappa (SJPK)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.77%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.29%, while it was 75.23% in 2013 and 67.88% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.47999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

T Narasipur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of T Narasipur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.220. T Narasipur comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border T Narasipur constituency, which are: Shrirangapattana, Malavalli, Hanur, Kollegal, Varuna. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of T Narasipur:

The geographic coordinates of T Narasipur is: 12°15’13.0"N 76°56’37.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from T Narasipur

List of candidates contesting from T Narasipur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Srinivasa

Party: IMP

Profession: DRIVER

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Siddaraju M

Party: AAP

Profession: Karate Trainer

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 20.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R Renuka Suresh

Party: CCP

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 15.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M D Manjunatha

Party: KRS

Profession: Daily wage

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K Kenchaiah

Party: IND

Profession: Retired officer KEB

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 43.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dr M Revanna

Party: BJP

Profession: Doctor in Profession

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 72.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 64 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 59.1 lakh

Self income: Rs 16.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 16.3 lakh

Candidate name: Dr H C Mahadevappa

Party: INC

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 44.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Alagud S Chandrashekhar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture & Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 40.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 17.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 23 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chandrappa N

Party: RCMP

Profession: Artist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 9.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: B R Puttaswamy

Party: BSP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashvin Kumar M

Party: JDS

Profession: Member of Legislative Assembly

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 52.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 45.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 22.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 22.9 lakh

Candidate name: A N Shivalingappa

Party: SJPK

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 67000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 67000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.