Taking Away MP Tag Won't Stop Me from Representing People of Wayanad: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi was speaking at a public meeting in the border district of Wayanad in Kerala where he arrived for the first time after his disqualification as an MP

Published By: Debalina Dey

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 19:18 IST

Wayanad, India

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow in Wayanad, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during a roadshow in Wayanad, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP taking away his MP “tag" will not stop him from representing the people of Wayanad or intimidate him from raising questions.

Gandhi was speaking at a public meeting in the border district of Wayanad in Kerala where he arrived for the first time after his disqualification as an MP.

“Member of Parliament is a tag. It is a post. So, BJP can take away the tag, the post, the house and they can even jail me, but they cannot stop me from representing the people of Wayanad.

“I am surprised that even after so many years, BJP has not understood its opponent. They do not understand that their opponent will not get intimidated. They think I will get scared by sending police to my house or that I will be disturbed if my house is taken away," he said.

Gandhi was disqualified as the MP from Wayanad last month after being convicted and sentenced in a criminal defamation case.

He and his sister Priyanka Gandhi participated in a roadshow called ‘Satyameva Jayate’ in Kalpetta where only the national flag was used instead of the party flags.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 11, 2023, 19:15 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 19:18 IST
