Constituency No.126 Tarikere (ತರೀಕೆರೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Chikmagalur (ಚಿಕ್ಕಮಗಳೂರು) district of Karnataka. Tarikere is part of Udupi Chikmagalur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tarikere election result and you can click here for compact election results of Tarikere and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 126. Tarikere Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Tarikere Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.67% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.53%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.25%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,224 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 91,330 were male and 88,885 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tarikere in 2023 is 973 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,224 eligible electors, of which 92,215 were male, 90,704 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,59,984 eligible electors, of which 82,934 were male, 77,043 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,49,874 eligible electors, of which 77,355 were male, 72,519 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tarikere in 2018 was 66. In 2013, there were 121 service voters registered in the constituency and 108 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, D S Suresh of BJP won in this seat defeating G H Srinivasa of KJP by a margin of 11,687 which was 7.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 30.04% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, G H Srinivasa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating D.S Suresh of KJP by a margin of 899 votes which was 0.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.72% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Suresh D S of BJP won this seat beating T.V.Shivashankarappa of INC by a margin of 18,419 votes which was 16.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.38% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 126. Tarikere Assembly segment of the 15. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency. Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat defeating Pramod Madhwaraj of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi Chikmagalur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Udupi ChikmagalurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 15 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Tarikere:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Tarikere are: Rafeeq Ahamad S (IND); Kadle Batti Ashokanna (IND); K Govindappa (KRS); H M Gopikrishna Hunasagatta (IND); Gopikrishna Alias Gopala Krishna B (IND); G H Srinivasa (INC); Doranal Paramesh (IND); D S Suresh (BJP); D C Suresha (AAP); B P Vikas (UPP); A R Nagarajappa (IND); A R Sathisha (IND); A B Rajkumar (IND); C M Nanjundappa (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.31%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 81.84%, while it was 78.02% in 2013 and 73.52% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.53% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tarikere went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Tarikere constituency:

Assembly constituency No.126. Tarikere comprises of the following areas of Chikmagalur district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Tarikere constituency, which are: Bhadravati, Channagiri, Holalkere, Hosadurga, Kadur, Chikmagalur, Sringeri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Tarikere:

The geographic coordinates of Tarikere is: 13°42’10.8"N 75°51’33.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tarikere

List of candidates contesting from Tarikere Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rafeeq Ahamad S

Party: IND

Profession: Business Man

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 66 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 45 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 42 lakh

Self income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kadle Batti Ashokanna

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 90.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 34.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.5 crore

Self income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.6 lakh

Candidate name: K Govindappa

Party: KRS

Profession: Dairy Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 28.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 24 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H M Gopikrishna Hunasagatta

Party: IND

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 7.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 27.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.3 crore

Self income: Rs 37.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 38.2 lakh

Candidate name: Gopikrishna Alias Gopala Krishna B

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 26

Total assets: Rs 44.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G H Srinivasa

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 15.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 95.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 13.4 crore

Self income: Rs 9.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.2 lakh

Candidate name: Doranal Paramesh

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Adike Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 64.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 46.4 crore

Self income: Rs 2.1 crore

Total income: Rs 2.4 crore

Candidate name: D S Suresh

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 29.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 24.2 crore

Self income: Rs 91 lakh

Total income: Rs 91 lakh

Candidate name: D C Suresha

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture / Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 80.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.9 crore

Self income: Rs 1.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.8 lakh

Candidate name: B P Vikas

Party: UPP

Profession: Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 73.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 70 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A R Nagarajappa

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 17.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A R Sathisha

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 14000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 14000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: A B Rajkumar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 51.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 4.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 46 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: C M Nanjundappa

Party: IND

Profession:

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education:

Age: 60

Total assets:

Liabilities:

Gender: Male

Moveable assets:

Immovable assets:

Self income:

Total income: .