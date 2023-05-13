Constituency No.20 Terdal (Teradala, Theradal) (ತೇರದಾಳ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Bagalkot (ಬಾಗಲಕೋಟೆ) district of Karnataka. Terdal is part of Bagalkot (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Teradala, Theradal) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Terdal election result and you can click here for compact election results of Terdal and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 20. Terdal Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Terdal Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.91% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.81%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,384 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,618 were male and 1,07,757 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Terdal in 2023 is 992 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,16,384 eligible electors, of which 1,10,518 were male, 1,09,893 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,795 eligible electors, of which 98,359 were male, 94,421 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,78,292 eligible electors, of which 90,049 were male, 88,243 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Terdal in 2018 was 81. In 2013, there were 139 service voters registered in the constituency and 110 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Siddu Savadi of BJP won in this seat defeating Umashree of BJP by a margin of 21,113 which was 12.16% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.45% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Umashree of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Siddu Savadi of BJP by a margin of 2,599 votes which was 1.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.31% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Siddu Savadi of BJP won this seat beating Umashree of INC by a margin of 12,244 votes which was 9.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.3% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 20. Terdal Assembly segment of the 3. Bagalkot Lok Sabha constituency. Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda of BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat defeating Veena Kashappanavar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bagalkot Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BagalkotLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Terdal:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Terdal are: Yamanappa Vitthal Gunadal (SDPI); Suresh Arjun Madiwalar (JDS); Siddu Savadi (BJP); Siddu Ramappa Konnur (INC); Santhosh Basappa Hanagandi (IND); Hyagadi Mahalingappa Shivanand (IND); Dr Padmajeet, A Nadagouda Patil (IND); Dhareppa Dakappa Danagoud (KRS); Arjun Halagigoudar (AAP); Ambadas Kamurthi (IND); Adiveppa Uddappa Uddappagol (IND); Abbasali Mulla (RPIA)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.25%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 78.77%, while it was 78.65% in 2013 and 69.85% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.519999999999996% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Terdal went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Terdal constituency:

Assembly constituency No.20. Terdal comprises of the following areas of Bagalkot district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Terdal constituency, which are: Arabhavi, Kudachi, Athani, Jamkhandi, Mudhol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Terdal:

The geographic coordinates of Terdal is: 16°27’45.0"N 75°07’08.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Terdal

List of candidates contesting from Terdal Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yamanappa Vitthal GunadalParty: SDPIProfession: PainterNumber of criminal cases: 5Education: 8th PassAge: 41Total assets: Rs 12.9 lakhLiabilities: Rs 88000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 12.9 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Suresh Arjun MadiwalarParty: JDSProfession: Agriculture and LawyerNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 39Total assets: Rs 81.7 lakhLiabilities: Rs 60000Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.7 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 80 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Siddu SavadiParty: BJPProfession: Social ServiceNumber of criminal cases: 2Education: 10th PassAge: 63Total assets: Rs 13.8 croreLiabilities: Rs 5.7 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.7 croreImmovable assets:Rs 10.1 croreSelf income: Rs 4.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 15.2 lakh

Candidate name: Siddu Ramappa KonnurParty: INCProfession: Agriculture and BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: GraduateAge: 45Total assets: Rs 12 croreLiabilities: Rs 6.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 4 croreImmovable assets:Rs 7.9 croreSelf income: Rs 9 lakhTotal income: Rs 11.5 lakh

Candidate name: Santhosh Basappa HanagandiParty: INDProfession: Private JobNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 36Total assets: Rs 81000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 81000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hyagadi Mahalingappa ShivanandParty: INDProfession: Agriculture & BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: OthersAge: 29Total assets: Rs 24.6 lakhLiabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 21 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr Padmajeet, A Nadagouda PatilParty: INDProfession: DOCTOR AND SOCIAL WORKNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 47Total assets: Rs 26.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 8.4 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 8.6 croreImmovable assets:Rs 17.5 croreSelf income: Rs 50 lakhTotal income: Rs 73.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dhareppa Dakappa DanagoudParty: KRSProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 8th PassAge: 47Total assets: Rs 1.1 croreLiabilities: Rs 54.5 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 25 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 86.8 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arjun HalagigoudarParty: AAPProfession: BusinessNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Post GraduateAge: 44Total assets: Rs 9.4 croreLiabilities: Rs 1.1 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 67.5 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 8.7 croreSelf income: Rs 3.3 lakhTotal income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ambadas KamurthiParty: INDProfession: Entrepreneur/Business in Modular FurnitureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: Graduate ProfessionalAge: 51Total assets: Rs 15.2 croreLiabilities: Rs 2.6 croreGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 1.9 croreImmovable assets:Rs 13.4 croreSelf income: Rs 2.8 lakhTotal income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Candidate name: Adiveppa Uddappa UddappagolParty: INDProfession: AgricultureNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 10th PassAge: 37Total assets: Rs 24.3 lakhLiabilities: Rs 11.1 lakhGender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 20.8 lakhImmovable assets:Rs 3.5 lakhSelf income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abbasali MullaParty: RPIAProfession: Self LaborNumber of criminal cases: 0Education: 5th PassAge: 55Total assets: Rs 31000Liabilities: Rs 0Gender: MaleMoveable assets: Rs 31000Immovable assets:Rs 0Self income: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0.