Home » Elections » They Must Have Gathered Some Knowledge About EVMs: Himanta on Cong Claims of Victory in Karnataka Polls

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13, with the Congress seeking to oust the incumbent BJP government

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 16:38 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The Congress has sounded confident of emerging victorious in Karnataka. (File Photo: PTI)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the Congress must have “gathered some knowledge" about EVMs, as it has been predicting victory for the grand old party in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

“Earlier, they (Congress) used to accuse us of problems with EVMs… So, if they can predict the result in advance, then I have to say that the party in Karnataka must have gathered some knowledge about EVMs," Sarma told reporters here.

Senior Congress leader and former minister M B Patil told PTI that it will come to power on its own with 130-odd seats out of 224 in the southern state.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

