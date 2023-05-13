Constituency No.129 Tiptur (ತಿಪಟೂರು) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Tiptur is part of Tumkur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tiptur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Tiptur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 129. Tiptur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Tiptur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.04% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 3.6%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,79,318 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 87,943 were male and 91,355 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tiptur in 2023 is 1039 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,79,318 eligible electors, of which 88,964 were male, 92,528 female and 21 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,491 eligible electors, of which 84,930 were male, 86,561 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,811 eligible electors, of which 78,220 were male, 77,591 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Tiptur in 2018 was 42. In 2013, there were 65 service voters registered in the constituency and 51 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, B C Nagesh of BJP won in this seat defeating K. Shadakshari of BJP by a margin of 25,563 which was 16.87% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 40.5% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K Shadakshari of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating B.C.Nagesh of BJP by a margin of 11,602 votes which was 8.27% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.51% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, B C Nagesh of BJP won this seat beating K. Shadakshari of INC by a margin of 6,866 votes which was 5.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 129. Tiptur Assembly segment of the 19. Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency. G. S. Basavaraj of BJP won the Tumkur Parliament seat defeating H. D. Devegowda of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Tumkur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the TumkurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 8 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Tiptur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Tiptur are: T S Chandrashekhar (AAP); T N Kumaraswamy (IND); R M Mallikarjunaswamy (BBK); M Ravi (IND); K T Shanthakumara (JDS); K Shadakshari (INC); Girish S B (UPP); Gangadharaiah K S (KRS); B C Nagesh (BJP); B N Vijayakumar (IND); Arun Linga (KDP); Ananthashayana A T (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 83.56%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 83.61%, while it was 81.86% in 2013 and 78.01% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.0499999999999972% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tiptur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Tiptur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.129. Tiptur comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Tiptur constituency, which are: Arsikere, Chiknayakanhalli, Gubbi, Turuvekere, Shravanabelagola. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Tiptur:

The geographic coordinates of Tiptur is: 13°15’55.4"N 76°29’53.5"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tiptur

List of candidates contesting from Tiptur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T S Chandrashekhar

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture and Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 88.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 82 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T N Kumaraswamy

Party: IND

Profession: Barber

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 12.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: R M Mallikarjunaswamy

Party: BBK

Profession: Business Fishing Contract

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 32 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 84000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 32 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M Ravi

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 3.6 crore

Self income: Rs 3.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 23 lakh

Candidate name: K T Shanthakumara

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 27.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 23.5 crore

Self income: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 1.4 crore

Candidate name: K Shadakshari

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 74

Total assets: Rs 10.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6.6 crore

Self income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.5 lakh

Candidate name: Girish S B

Party: UPP

Profession: Business / Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 17.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gangadharaiah K S

Party: KRS

Profession: Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 13.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 88.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 64 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Candidate name: B C Nagesh

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture and business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 12.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 6 crore

Self income: Rs 13.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 37 lakh

Candidate name: B N Vijayakumar

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 87.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 40 lakh

Self income: Rs 49.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 49.8 lakh

Candidate name: Arun Linga

Party: KDP

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 18.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ananthashayana A T

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 20.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 17 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.