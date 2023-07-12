TMC Resides in Hearts of People: Mamata Banerjee on West Bengal Panchayat Poll Win

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday thanked the people of West Bengal for the TMC’s huge win in the panchayat elections.

The counting for the election to the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat, was still underway.

At the gram panchayat level, TMC won 29,665 seats and held the lead in 1,527 seats. The opposition BJP bagged 8,021 seats and was leading in 406 seats. The CPI(M) won 2,472 seats and was leading in 239 seats, while its ally Congress won 2,094 seats and was leading in 131 seats.