Constituency No.133 Tumkur Rural (ತುಮಕೂರು ಗ್ರಾಮಾಂತರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Tumkur Rural is part of Tumkur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Tumkur Rural election result and you can click here for compact election results of Tumkur Rural and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 133. Tumkur Rural Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Tumkur Rural Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.32% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 6.89%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,667 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,00,123 were male and 99,521 female and 23 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Tumkur Rural in 2023 is 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,99,667 eligible electors, of which 1,01,065 were male, 1,00,679 female and 23 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,75,376 eligible electors, of which 89,072 were male, 86,297 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,55,943 eligible electors, of which 79,574 were male, 76,369 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Tumkur Rural in 2018 was 73. In 2013, there were 18 service voters registered in the constituency and 95 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, D C Gowrishankar of JDS won in this seat defeating B Suresh Gowda of JDS by a margin of 5,640 which was 3.27% of the total votes cast for the seat. JDS had a vote share of 48.01% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, B Suresh Gowda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gowrishankar.D.C. of JDS by a margin of 1,572 votes which was 1.07% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.5% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, B Suresh Gowda of BJP won this seat beating H. Ningappa of JDS by a margin of 28,392 votes which was 23.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.08% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 133. Tumkur Rural Assembly segment of the 19. Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency. G. S. Basavaraj of BJP won the Tumkur Parliament seat defeating H. D. Devegowda of JDS.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Tumkur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the TumkurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 10 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Tumkur Rural:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Tumkur Rural are: Yoganarasimhamurthy T H (IND); V A Anand (KRS); Siddaramegowda (IND); S T Govindaiah (IND); Nissar Ahmed (IMP); K V Srinivas Kalkere (IND); G H Shanmukhappa (INC); Dinesh T N (UPP); Dinesh Kumar B (AAP); D Gopalakrishna (SPI); D C Gowrishankar Swamy (JDS); B Suresh Gowda (BJP); Ashoka K S (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 85.44%, while it was 83.71% in 2013 and 78.07% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.06% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Tumkur Rural went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Tumkur Rural constituency:

Assembly constituency No.133. Tumkur Rural comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 1 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Tumkur Rural constituency, which are: Tumkur City. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Tumkur Rural:

The geographic coordinates of Tumkur Rural is: 13°17’57.5"N 77°09’05.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Tumkur Rural

List of candidates contesting from Tumkur Rural Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Yoganarasimhamurthy T H

Party: IND

Profession: Grocery Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 73.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: V A Anand

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 79.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.5 crore

Self income: Rs 50.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 88.9 lakh

Candidate name: Siddaramegowda

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture / Dairy Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 16.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 71.9 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S T Govindaiah

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 52

Total assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 51.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Candidate name: Nissar Ahmed

Party: IMP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K V Srinivas Kalkere

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G H Shanmukhappa

Party: INC

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 8.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 19.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 88.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7.2 crore

Self income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 9.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dinesh T N

Party: UPP

Profession: Mechanic

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 28

Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dinesh Kumar B

Party: AAP

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 12000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: D Gopalakrishna

Party: SPI

Profession: Retired bank officer and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 70 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 35 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2 crore

Self income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: D C Gowrishankar Swamy

Party: JDS

Profession: Business and social service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 10.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9 crore

Self income: Rs 22.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 30.9 lakh

Candidate name: B Suresh Gowda

Party: BJP

Profession: social Service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 58

Total assets: Rs 14 crore

Liabilities: Rs 97 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 12.1 crore

Self income: Rs 28.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 50.3 lakh

Candidate name: Ashoka K S

Party: IND

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 87432

Liabilities: Rs 6.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 87432

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.