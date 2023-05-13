Constituency No.130 Turuvekere (ತುರುವೇಕೆರೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Tumkur (ತುಮಕೂರು) district of Karnataka. Turuvekere is part of Tumkur (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Turuvekere election result and you can click here for compact election results of Turuvekere and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 130. Turuvekere Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Turuvekere Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.78% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.43%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.14%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,566 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 90,562 were male and 89,996 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Turuvekere in 2023 is 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,80,566 eligible electors, of which 90,867 were male, 90,335 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,022 eligible electors, of which 87,998 were male, 88,019 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,63,631 eligible electors, of which 82,139 were male, 81,492 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Turuvekere in 2018 was 44. In 2013, there were 73 service voters registered in the constituency and 0 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Jayaram A S of BJP won in this seat defeating M T Krishnappa of KJP by a margin of 2,049 which was 1.33% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 39.54% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, M T Krishnappa of JDS emerged victorious in this seat beating Masala Jayaram of KJP by a margin of 8,925 votes which was 6.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDS had a vote share of 47.18% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Jaggesh of INC won this seat beating M.D. Lakshminarayana [ Annaiah ] of BJP by a margin of 9,526 votes which was 7.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDS got the most number of votes in the 130. Turuvekere Assembly segment of the 19. Tumkur Lok Sabha constituency. G. S. Basavaraj of BJP won the Tumkur Parliament seat defeating H. D. Devegowda of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Tumkur Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, JDS got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the TumkurLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Turuvekere:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Turuvekere are: Ram Prasad (KRS); Narayana (IND); Masala Jayaram (BJP); M T Krishnappa (JDS); M C Srinivas (BSP); Kapanigowda (IND); Jayaram G C (AAP); Hattaiah N (RPOII); H B Puttappa (BBK); Bml Kanthraj (INC); Bharath S (UPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.79%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 84.76%, while it was 79.6% in 2013 and 78.05% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 0.0300000000000011% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Turuvekere went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Turuvekere constituency:

Assembly constituency No.130. Turuvekere comprises of the following areas of Tumkur district of Karnataka:

A total of 6 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Turuvekere constituency, which are: Tiptur, Gubbi, Tumkur Rural, Kunigal, Nagamangala, Shravanabelagola. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Turuvekere:

The geographic coordinates of Turuvekere is: 13°09’21.2"N 76°42’24.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Turuvekere

List of candidates contesting from Turuvekere Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Ram Prasad

Party: KRS

Profession: Retired ASI

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 37.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 33 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Narayana

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Masala Jayaram

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture ,Industrialist

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 111.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 92 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 19.5 crore

Self income: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 6.1 crore

Candidate name: M T Krishnappa

Party: JDS

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 8

Education: Graduate

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 92.3 lakh

Self income: Rs 9.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 27.7 lakh

Candidate name: M C Srinivas

Party: BSP

Profession: Self Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3507

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kapanigowda

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 27 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 60000

Immovable assets:Rs 26.4 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Jayaram G C

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 3507

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hattaiah N

Party: RPOII

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 13.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H B Puttappa

Party: BBK

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 36.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bml Kanthraj

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 14 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 12.7 crore

Self income: Rs 58.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 51.4 lakh

Candidate name: Bharath S

Party: UPP

Profession: Self Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 25

Total assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.