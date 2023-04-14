UP Cong Leader Finds Bride for Himself Within 45 Hrs of Reservation of Rampur Municipal Seat for Women

Within 45 hours of the decision to reserve the Rampur Municipal seat for women being announced, Congress leader and current president of the Uttar Pradesh constituency, Mamun Khan, found himself a bride.

After discovering that the post had been reserved for women, the 45-year-old leader announced that he would be getting married.

Seen as a key figure for the Congress party in Rampur Nagar over the past 30 years, Khan revealed that he had plans to marry in order to maintain his political career.

Khan’s wedding is scheduled for April 15, leaving him with little time to file his nomination as the deadline is April 17, according to a Mint report.

Advertisement

Khan told Aaj Tak that he was compelled to get married because people wanted him to contest in the elections. “My wedding is on the 15th and Inshallah my wife will come to contest the elections…" he was quoted as saying.

While it is not entirely clear which party Khan will be competing against, he said the wedding decorations are being made and the atmosphere is all set. “You can see the wedding decorations being prepared, the atmosphere is set, and there is a spirit to serve. The women’s seat in the municipality has already been reserved," he said.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision on March 27, the Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission was granted permission to issue a notification for the urban local body polls in the state, with an OBC quota based on a report of the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission.

On March 31, the Uttar Pradesh government issued a provisional list of reserved seats for mayors of municipal corporations, and chairpersons of municipal councils and nagar panchayats for the three-tier urban elections.

A few days later, the state Election Commission announced the Uttar Pradesh Urban local body elections will be held in two phases on May 4 and 11, with vote counting scheduled for May 13. A total of 14,684 seats in 760 urban local bodies will be up for contestation.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News here