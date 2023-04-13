UP Local Body Polls: Samajwadi Party Declares Mayoral Candidate for Kanpur

The Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the name of Vandana Bajpai as the party’s mayoral candidate from Kanpur and changed its candidate for Jhansi.

Vandana Bajpai is the wife of SP MLA from Kanpur, Amitabh Bajpai.

The party has also announced former MLA Satish Jataria as its mayoral candidate from Jhansi, cancelling the candidature of Raghuveer Chaudhury, according to a press statement issued by SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel. Earlier on Wednesday the party announced the name of Vandana Mishra as its mayoral candidate from Lucknow while Kajal Nishad and Ajay Srivastava have been fielded from Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, respectively.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has fielded Seema Pradhan from Meerut, Archana Verma from Shahjahanpur, Mashrur Fatima from Firozabad and Ashish Pandey from Ayodhya.

Advertisement

The urban local body polls are scheduled on May 4 and May 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Read all the Latest News here