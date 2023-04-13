Trends :Entertainment NewsSRH vs MIApple BKC StoreKarnataka Elections
Home » Elections » UP Local Body Polls: Samajwadi Party Declares Mayoral Candidate for Kanpur

UP Local Body Polls: Samajwadi Party Declares Mayoral Candidate for Kanpur

Samajwadi Party also announced former MLA Satish Jataria as its mayoral candidate from Jhansi, cancelling the candidature of Raghuveer Chaudhury, according to a press statement issued by party leader Naresh Uttam Patel

The urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for May 4 and May 11. (Representational Image/PTI)
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced the name of Vandana Bajpai as the party’s mayoral candidate from Kanpur and changed its candidate for Jhansi.

Vandana Bajpai is the wife of SP MLA from Kanpur, Amitabh Bajpai.

The party has also announced former MLA Satish Jataria as its mayoral candidate from Jhansi, cancelling the candidature of Raghuveer Chaudhury, according to a press statement issued by SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel. Earlier on Wednesday the party announced the name of Vandana Mishra as its mayoral candidate from Lucknow while Kajal Nishad and Ajay Srivastava have been fielded from Gorakhpur and Prayagraj, respectively.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has fielded Seema Pradhan from Meerut, Archana Verma from Shahjahanpur, Mashrur Fatima from Firozabad and Ashish Pandey from Ayodhya.

The urban local body polls are scheduled on May 4 and May 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

