Trends :RCB vs KKRDelhi Mayor PollsKarnataka ElectionsEntertainment News
Home » Elections » UP Mayoral Elections: BJP Releases 2nd Candidate List, Check Who's Been Dropped & Surprise Additions

UP Mayoral Elections: BJP Releases 2nd Candidate List, Check Who's Been Dropped & Surprise Additions

The urban local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on May 4 and May 11

Advertisement

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 15:14 IST

Lucknow, India

BJP released its second list of candidates for mayoral elections. (Image: BJP Twitter)
BJP released its second list of candidates for mayoral elections. (Image: BJP Twitter)

In a bid to tackle the arising anti-incumbency in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh mayoral elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now placing its bet on new contenders by replacing all the old ones except for the sitting mayors.

Of the 17 mayoral candidates, the party will give tickets only to mayors in Bareilly, Kanpur, and Moradabad, where the contenders are continuing.

The saffron party on Sunday announced the list of its candidates, some of which were unexpected nominations.

The party named  Archana Verma, who joined the BJP after defecting from the Samajwadi Party just hours before her nomination, its candidate from Shahjahanpur Municipal Corporation. Her nomination came as a shock to party workers.

Advertisement

Another shocking omission from the list was Rishikesh Upadhyay, the sitting mayor of Ayodhya. Earlier, the BJP dropped Abhilasha Gupta, the outgoing mayor of Prayagraj and wife of state government minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi. Gupta, who was seeking her third term as mayor, was replaced by Umesh Chandra Kesarwani.

On Sunday, Chaudhary announced the names of the mayoral candidates of the seven municipal corporations for the second phase of elections. The party fielded Girishpati Tripathi from Ayodhya, Pramila Pandey from Kanpur, Sunita Dayal from Ghaziabad, Prashant Singhal from Aligarh, and Umesh Gautam from Bareilly.

RELATED NEWS

Girishpati Tripathi is the Mahant of a temple in Ayodhya.

The candidate list for the first phase of the polls featured Sushma Khadakwal from Lucknow, Manglesh Srivastava from Gorakhpur, Ashok Tiwari from Varanasi, Vinod Agarwal from Moradabad, Kamini Rathore from Firozabad, Hemlata Diwakar from Agra, Ajay Kumar from Saharanpur, Vinod Kumar Agarwal from Mathura-Vrindavan, and Bihari Lal Arya from Jhansi.

The urban local body elections in the state will be held in two phases on May 4 and May 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: April 24, 2023, 15:14 IST
last updated: April 24, 2023, 15:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Neha Sharma Is A Picture Of Elegance In Embellished Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Photos

+8PHOTOS

Inside Ram Charan-Upasana's Baby Showers: Chiranjeevi, Sania Mirza, Kanika Kapoor Take Part In The Festivities, See Pics