UP Municipal Polls 2023 Result LIVE: In a First, BJP Wins All 17 Mayoral Seats; Yogi Calls it Party's 'Biggest Win'; Modi Lauds UP CM

Official results for the remaining seven municipal corporations — Agra, Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, Firozabad, Varanasi and Gorakhpur — are expected later on Saturday. Meanwhile, the latest trends showed the saffron party winning in 204 Chairman seats in Nagar Panchayat and 98 Chairman seats in Nagar Palika Parishad.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked people and congratulated BJP workers on Saturday on the party’s massive victory in the urban local body polls and for forming a “triple-engine government” in the state. “Hearty congratulations to all the dedicated and hardworking workers of the BJP and the people of Uttar Pradesh, who love good governance, on the massive victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi. “This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government,” he added.

In Nagar Panchayat Elections, the results of total 544 posts show that BJP is leading on 204, SP on 171, BSP on 51, Congress on 44 and others on 74 seats.

The UP civic polls were held in two phases for 14,864 posts across 760 urban local bodies (ULBs) across all 75 districts in the state. Security arrangements have been tightened around 353 centres across the state for the counting of votes, which fall alongside Karnataka assembly results. These municipal elections hold significance for all major political parties, as the results are seen as a key litmus test for them ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Among political parties, the ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of candidates, followed by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The voting for the first phase of UP Municipal Elections 2023 took place on May 4 in 37 districts for 388 municipal corporations and their 7204 wards, while the second phase of voting was concluded on May 11 for posts across 760 local bodies.

Today’s results will decide the fates of 83,000 candidates, contesting for 14,684 posts of mayors, corporators, nagar palika chairpersons, members and nagar panchayat chairpersons and members across 760 local urban bodies, including 17 nagar nigams, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 nagar panchayats (semi-urban local urban bodies).

As many as 85 candidates in the first phase and 77 candidates in the second phase have already been declared elected unopposed. In both phases, over 55,600 of the total contestants in the fray are independents, who account for close to 67 per cent of the total strength of candidates.

Apart from that, the state election commission’s (SEC) data shows that 35,102 women contested the polls for different posts and their share in the total number of candidates comes above 42 per cent, which is far more than the minimum 33 per cent reservation provided to women under the Constitution.

The BJP has fielded 10,758 candidates (including 4,248 women), the highest among all parties. The Samajwadi Party has fielded the second-highest number of candidates – 5,231 (2,223 women), followed by the BSP’s 3,787 (1,611 women). The Congress and AAP have fielded 2,994 (1,395 women) and 2,447 (1,031 women) candidates, respectively.

More than 46 percent of the candidates fielded by the Congress are women and this appears to be higher than that of all other main political players. Among BJP candidates, 39.48 per cent are women, which is lower than that of the BSP (42.54%), the SP (42.49%) and AAP (42%).