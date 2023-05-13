UP Municipal Polls 2023 Result LIVE: In a First, BJP Wins All 17 Mayoral Seats; Yogi Calls it Party's 'Biggest Win'; Modi Lauds UP CM

Curated By: Majid Alam & Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 21:17 IST
Lucknow, India
UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Results LIVE: The BJP won the mayoral elections in 10 of the 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh, virtually adding a third engine to its “double-engine” government. The party’s candidates won in Ayodhya, Jhansi, Bareilly, Mathura-Vrindavan, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur and Ghaziabad. Read More
- Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sana Khanam wins from Municipality Rampur
- BJP candidate Chitrak Mittal wins from Municipality Bilaspur
- BJP candidate Diksha Gangwar wins from Municipality Milak
- Apna Dal candidate Reshma Parveen wins from Municipality Swar
- Independent candidate Sahiba Sarfaraz wins from Municipality Tanda
Jyotsna Katiyar (BJP) : 8,834
Deepali Singh (SP) : 12,885
Savitri Singh (BSP) : 1,732
Mahadevi (Congress) : 133
Suchita (AAP) : 482
SP candidate Deepali Singh wins by 4,051 votes.
- BJP candidate wins Kakori Nagar Panchayat seat
- BJP’s Rohit Sahu won the post of Nagar Panchayat President from Kakori.
- SP candidate wins Nagar Panchayat President election from Bakshi Ka Talab
- SP candidate Ganesh Rawat wins the election in Bakshi Ka Talab
- BSP’s Ziaur Rahman wins Mahona Nagar Panchayat
- Awadhesh Kumar Awasthi of the BJP wins from Itaunja Nagar Panchayat
- Bharatiya Janata Party candidate wins from Gosaiganj Nagar Panchayat seat
- Samajwadi Party candidate wins from Nagaram Nagar Panchayat seat
- Independent candidate Rajesh wins from Mohanlalganj Nagar Panchayat seat
- Samajwadi Party candidate wins from Nagar Panchayat Amethi
BJP candidate Meenakshi Swaroop has won from Muzaffarnagar Nagar Palika election. She defeated SP candidate Lovely Sharma.
Gorakhpur Nagar Panchayat President Updates
Pipraich - BJP
Uruva - Independent
Barhalganj - BJP
Ghaghsara - BJP
Chaumukha - BJP
Bansgaon - Nirdal
Mundera Bazar - Independent
Sahajanwa - BJP
Unwal Kasba Sangrampur - BJP
Pipiganj - BJP
Gola - BSP
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed BJP’s win in the UP urban local body polls and congratulated all the party workers. “This is a stamp on the public welfare works of Vijay @narendramodiji’s government under the guidance of @myogiadityanathji. Heartfelt gratitude to the people for their continuous faith in BJP," Shah said on Twitter.
Pramila Pandey, also known as ‘Revolver Dadi’, has won the Kanpur Mayor election for the second time in a row. She has defeated Samajwadi Party’s Vandana Bajpai by 1,77,846 votes. Pramila got 4,40,353 votes while Vandana got 2,62,507 votes.
Khekra Municipality Updates
- Independent candidate from Khalilabad municipality seat Jagat Jaiswal has won by 14,519 votes.
- BJP candidate from Hariharpur Nagar Panchayat Ravindra Pratap alias Pappu Shahi won by 2,310 votes.
- Independent candidate from Maghar Nagar Panchayat Anwari Begum won by 1,652 votes
Sant Kabir Nagar Municipal Corporation Election Updates
- BSP candidate Vasiuddin won the election from Dharamsinghwa Nagar Panchayat by 619 votes.
- SP candidate Lakshmi Nishad won the election from Mehdaval Nagar Panchayat.
- Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) candidate Surendra won the election by 265 votes from Belhar Nagar Panchayat.
- BSP candidate Mohammad Amir won the election from Bakhira Nagar Panchayat by 1,086 votes.
- BJP candidate Rinku Mani won the election from Hansar Nagar Panchayat by 1,500 votes.
Pramila Pandey, the BJP Mayor candidate from Kanpur, said that the victory in Kanpur municipal corporation polls is a victory of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s governance. BJP Mayor candidate Pramila Pandey won the local elections while Samajwadi party candidate Vandana Bajpai was trailing at the second position. “This is a victory of Chief Minister’s Yogi Adityanath governance in Kanpur. This is a win for the people of Kanpur," Pramila Pandey said.
BJP Mayoral Candidate Sunita Yadav has won by 2,87,656 votes in Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation elections. She has defeated Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Nishara Khan. BJP’s Sunita Dayal was leading shortly after the counting began.
BJP candiate Ganesh Kesarwani of the won the mayoral election from Prayagraj by securing 2,35,675 votes, while his nearest rival SP’s Ajay Kumar Srivastava secured 1,06,286 votes. Congress candidate Prabha Shankar Mishra came in third by securing 40,486 votes.
BJP candidates have won the mayor seats in Agra, Firozabad and Aligarh municipal corporations. In a first in Agra, a candidate has won the mayoral position with over one lakh votes. However, the results are yet to be officially declared.
Municipal Corporation Ghaziabad- BJP Mayor candidate Sunita Dayal wins
Municipal Council Loni– Ranjita Dhama of RLD wins
Nagar Palika Parishad Muradnagar- Chammi Chaudhary of the BSP wins
Nagar Palika Parishad Modinagar– Vinod Jatav of the BJP wins
Nagar Palika Parishad Khoda Makanpur– Independent candidate Mohini Sharma wins
Nagar Panchayat Faridnagar– Azad Samaj Party alliance candidate Reshma wins
Nagar Panchayat Thina– RLD candidate Rita Chowdhary wins
Nagar Panchayat Niwari– SP candidate Anil Tyagi wins
Here is the results of the UP Nagar Palika Parishad declared so far:
Chairmen (199/199)
BJP- 98
SP- 38
BSP- 18
Cong- 06
Members (952/5327)
BJP- 215
SP- 71
BSP- 31
Cong- 21
Chairmen (544/544)
BJP- 204
SP- 171
BSP- 51
Cong- 44
Members (1961/7177)
BJP- 425
SP- 148
BSP- 61
Cong- 19
BJP candidate Prashant Singhal wins the post of mayor from Aligarh Municipal Corporation.
The double engine government is diligently striving for the development of the state. With Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, we are committed to ensure consistent progress in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath
There are 17 Municipal Corporations in Uttar Pradesh. Here is a list of all the Municipal Corporations:
-Agra
-Aligarh
-Ayodhya
-Bareilly
-Firozabad
-Ghaziabad
-Gorakhpur
-Jhansi
-Kanpur
-Lucknow
-Mathura
-Meerut
-Moradabad
-Prayagraj
-Saharanpur
-Shahjahanpur
-Varanasi
So far, the BJP has registered victory in six seats for the post of Mayor in Ayodhya, Bareilly, Jhansi, Saharanpur, Gorakhpur and Vrindavan-Mathura.
After 10 rounds of counting, BJP’s Ashok Tiwari has registered 1,15,636 votes while Samajwadi Party’s Om Prakash Singh has got 62,246 votes, Congress’s Anil Srivastava 38,412 votes, AAP’s Sharda Tandon 2,756 and BSP’s Subhash Chand Manjhi 12,039 votes.
The result of 100 seats of corporators in Prayagraj have been declared.
BJP: 56
SP: 16
Independents: 19
Congress: 04
AIMIM: 02
BSP: 02
NISHAD: 01
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday congratulated CM Yogi Adityanath and UP BJP President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh for victory in UP Municipal Election results. “Many thanks to all the voters for showing their faith in BJP in the municipal elections of Uttar Pradesh. This resounding victory is a symbol of people’s faith in the state government headed by the CM Yogi Adityanath and the organizational skills of the state president Bhupendra Chaudhary," Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.
Amunicipal election candidate in Uttar Pradesh got emotional on Saturday after he won the polls. In a video that has gone viral, the candidate, Akeel Shanu from Kanpur’s Begumpurwa was seen crying while those around him tried to console him.
SP candidate Kajal Nishad has claimed that the administration has increased the vote count by adding 1.5 lakh votes more than the actual number of votes. The counting process has been halted and the declaration of the election result is pending.
Samajwadi Party’s chairman candidate Jyoti Gupta won by 29,686 votes from Etawah Municipal Council.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked people and congratulated BJP workers on Saturday on the party’s massive victory in the urban local body polls and for forming a “triple-engine government” in the state. “Hearty congratulations to all the dedicated and hardworking workers of the BJP and the people of Uttar Pradesh, who love good governance, on the massive victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh municipal elections,” Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi. “This massive victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and all-inclusive policies of the double-engine government,” he added.
In Nagar Panchayat Elections, the results of total 544 posts show that BJP is leading on 204, SP on 171, BSP on 51, Congress on 44 and others on 74 seats.
The UP civic polls were held in two phases for 14,864 posts across 760 urban local bodies (ULBs) across all 75 districts in the state. Security arrangements have been tightened around 353 centres across the state for the counting of votes, which fall alongside Karnataka assembly results. These municipal elections hold significance for all major political parties, as the results are seen as a key litmus test for them ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Among political parties, the ruling BJP has fielded the highest number of candidates, followed by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The voting for the first phase of UP Municipal Elections 2023 took place on May 4 in 37 districts for 388 municipal corporations and their 7204 wards, while the second phase of voting was concluded on May 11 for posts across 760 local bodies.
Today’s results will decide the fates of 83,000 candidates, contesting for 14,684 posts of mayors, corporators, nagar palika chairpersons, members and nagar panchayat chairpersons and members across 760 local urban bodies, including 17 nagar nigams, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 nagar panchayats (semi-urban local urban bodies).
As many as 85 candidates in the first phase and 77 candidates in the second phase have already been declared elected unopposed. In both phases, over 55,600 of the total contestants in the fray are independents, who account for close to 67 per cent of the total strength of candidates.
Apart from that, the state election commission’s (SEC) data shows that 35,102 women contested the polls for different posts and their share in the total number of candidates comes above 42 per cent, which is far more than the minimum 33 per cent reservation provided to women under the Constitution.
The BJP has fielded 10,758 candidates (including 4,248 women), the highest among all parties. The Samajwadi Party has fielded the second-highest number of candidates – 5,231 (2,223 women), followed by the BSP’s 3,787 (1,611 women). The Congress and AAP have fielded 2,994 (1,395 women) and 2,447 (1,031 women) candidates, respectively.
More than 46 percent of the candidates fielded by the Congress are women and this appears to be higher than that of all other main political players. Among BJP candidates, 39.48 per cent are women, which is lower than that of the BSP (42.54%), the SP (42.49%) and AAP (42%).