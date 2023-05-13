Constituency No.219 Varuna (ವರುಣ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Southern Karnataka region (ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Mysore (ಮೈಸೂರು) district of Karnataka. Varuna is part of Chamarajanagar (Scheduled Caste) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Varuna election result and you can click here for compact election results of Varuna and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 219. Varuna Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Varuna Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.51% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 12.24%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.79%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,812 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,08,252 were male and 1,05,547 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Varuna in 2023 is 975 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,13,812 eligible electors, of which 1,11,983 were male, 1,09,052 female and 18 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,918 eligible electors, of which 1,00,313 were male, 94,602 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,89,041 eligible electors, of which 96,493 were male, 92,548 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Varuna in 2018 was 3. In 2013, there were 25 service voters registered in the constituency and 32 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Yathindra S of INC won in this seat defeating T Basavaraju of KJP by a margin of 58,616 which was 33.49% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 55.09% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Siddaramaiah of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Kapu Siddalingaswamy of KJP by a margin of 29,641 votes which was 18.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.53% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Siddaramaiah of INC won this seat beating L. Revannasiddaiah of BJP by a margin of 18,837 votes which was 13.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.23% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 219. Varuna Assembly segment of the 22. Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency. V. Srinivas Prasad of BJP won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat defeating R. Dhruvanarayana of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chamarajanagar Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the ChamarajanagarLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 23 contestants in the fray for this seat and 27 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 12 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Varuna:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Varuna are: V Somanna (BJP); Siddaramaiah (INC); Shiva E (KPPRP); Ravikumar M (KRS); Rajesh (AAP); Pyarijan (IND); N Ambarish Kadamba Naa Ambarish (KJP); Mahadevaswamy R (UPP); M Mahesh (IND); Krishnamurthy M (BSP); K Nagesha Naika (SJPK); Dr U P Shivananda (IND); Dr Bharathi Shankar N L (JDS); Chethan E (IND); Arun Linga Kannada Chakravarthi (KDP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 84.39%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.2%, while it was 82.43% in 2013 and 75.73% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 5.19% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Varuna went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Varuna constituency:

Assembly constituency No.219. Varuna comprises of the following areas of Mysore district of Karnataka:

A total of 8 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Varuna constituency, which are: Chamundeshwari, Shrirangapattana, T Narasipur, Kollegal, Chamarajanagar, Nanjangud, Heggadadevankote, Gundlupet. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Varuna:

The geographic coordinates of Varuna is: 12°10’58.8"N 76°46’35.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Varuna

List of candidates contesting from Varuna Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: V Somanna

Party: BJP

Profession: Member of Karnataka Vidhan SabhaNo.166 Govindarajanagar Assembly Constituency and Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development govt of Karnataka

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 48.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 31.6 crore

Self income: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 1.7 crore

Candidate name: Siddaramaiah

Party: INC

Profession: Politician

Number of criminal cases: 13

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 75

Total assets: Rs 51.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 23.8 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 21.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 30.6 crore

Self income: Rs 20.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.3 crore

Candidate name: Shiva E

Party: KPPRP

Profession: Center rent owner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 11 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8126

Immovable assets:Rs 3.6 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravikumar M

Party: KRS

Profession: Lawyer & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 46.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 15.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 31 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: Rajesh

Party: AAP

Profession: Retired, Pension

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 91.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 16.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 75 lakh

Self income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Pyarijan

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture and social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: N Ambarish Kadamba Naa Ambarish

Party: KJP

Profession: Journalist & Self Social worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahadevaswamy R

Party: UPP

Profession: Camera Man

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 31

Total assets: Rs 10000

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M Mahesh

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 26.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 23 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Krishnamurthy M

Party: BSP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 49

Total assets: Rs 17.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 7.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: K Nagesha Naika

Party: SJPK

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 53

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dr U P Shivananda

Party: IND

Profession: Business/ Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 72

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 75 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 46 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.1 crore

Self income: Rs 9.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.6 lakh

Candidate name: Dr Bharathi Shankar N L

Party: JDS

Profession: Doctor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 14.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5 crore

Self income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.3 lakh

Candidate name: Chethan E

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arun Linga Kannada Chakravarthi

Party: KDP

Profession: Daily wage labor and Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 30

Total assets: Rs 18.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 12 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.