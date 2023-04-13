Veteran Congress Leader Kagodu Thimmappa's Daughter Joins BJP After Being Denied Ticket

In a major embarrassment for veteran Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa, his daughter joined the BJP party recently ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. Thimmappa’s daughter Dr Rajanandini had expressed displeasure at not being given a ticket from Congress for the upcoming polls. She said that the ticket had been given to an outsider without any information given to her. She added that she wanted to work for the public and if she does not get to do that from Congress, she has to try from somewhere else. She joined the saffron party in the presence of party leader and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

Karnataka BJP shared pictures of her formal induction to the party.

However, this move on her part has left her father, Kagodu Thimmappa red-faced and disappointed. He has not approved of his daughter’s sudden switch and talking to ANI, said that it was completely unexpected of her. However, Thimmappa feels that she was influenced by BJP’s Hartalu Halappa.

Thimmappa added that he would talk to his daughter about the same while reassuring her that he would always stand by Congress as he has done for all these years. Thimappa was earlier the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly.

In order to combat incumbency, the BJP fielded 52 fresh faces, including some who joined the party from its competitors, in its initial list of 189 candidates, which was revealed on Tuesday.

Older members, however, have grown unhappy as a result. Former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi resigned earlier today, while ex-chief minister Jagdish Shettar expressed his displeasure last week after being told to step aside. The party’s grassroots members have also protested.

Karnataka goes to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

