Constituency No.167 Vijay Nagar (ವಿಜಯನಗರ (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು)) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Vijay Nagar is part of Bangalore South (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vijay Nagar election result and you can click here for compact election results of Vijay Nagar and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 167. Vijay Nagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Vijay Nagar Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.08% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.24%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,392 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,60,155 were male and 1,45,101 female and 136 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vijay Nagar in 2023 is 906 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,05,392 eligible electors, of which 1,63,636 were male, 1,48,658 female and 155 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,35,986 eligible electors, of which 1,24,166 were male, 1,11,784 female and 36 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,53,293 eligible electors, of which 1,33,669 were male, 1,19,624 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vijay Nagar in 2018 was 6. In 2013, there were 44 service voters registered in the constituency and 39 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, M Krishnappa of INC won in this seat defeating H. Ravindra of BJP by a margin of 2,775 which was 1.77% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 46.9% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, M Krishnappa of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating V.Somanna of BJP by a margin of 32,642 votes which was 24.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.73% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, M Krishnappa of INC won this seat beating Pramila Nesargi of BJP by a margin of 38,625 votes which was 35.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 64.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 167. Vijay Nagar Assembly segment of the 26. Bangalore South Lok Sabha constituency. Tejasvi Surya of BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat defeating B.K.Hariprasad of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore South Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore SouthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 25 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 9 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Vijay Nagar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Vijay Nagar are: Venkatesh (IND); Syed Sabeer (IND); Ravindra A M (SJPK); Ravindra (IND); Ramesh Bellamkonda (AAP); R Nanjundappa (IND); Padmavathi K M (IND); Narasimha Reddy K L (KRS); N Manjunath (UPP); M Krishnappa (INC); Krishnappa M (IND); H Ravindra (BJP); Gulshan Banu (BSP); Arun Kumar C (AIFB); Amjad Khan (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 51.96%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 50.08%, while it was 56.47% in 2013 and 43.28% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.88% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vijay Nagar went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Vijay Nagar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.167. Vijay Nagar comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Vijay Nagar constituency, which are: Rajarajeshwarinagar, Basavanagudi, Chamrajpet, Gandhi Nagar, Govindraj Nagar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Vijay Nagar:

The geographic coordinates of Vijay Nagar is: 12°57’33.5"N 77°32’22.2"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vijay Nagar

List of candidates contesting from Vijay Nagar Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Venkatesh

Party: IND

Profession: Electrician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 8.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Syed Sabeer

Party: IND

Profession: Vehicle Advisor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 86.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 77.5 lakh

Self income: Rs 15000

Total income: Rs 15000

Candidate name: Ravindra A M

Party: SJPK

Profession: Director, Analait Academy, Spardatmaka Parikshegala Tarabeti Kendra, Vijayanara, Bengaluru

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 45

Total assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 84000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ravindra

Party: IND

Profession: Own Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 9.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramesh Bellamkonda

Party: AAP

Profession: Retired Medical Doctor, Past Head of a Microfinance institution for property alleviation, Presently Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 70

Total assets: Rs 23.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 18.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.1 crore

Self income: Rs 63.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 63.3 lakh

Candidate name: R Nanjundappa

Party: IND

Profession: Practicing as advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 66

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 77.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.9 crore

Self income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Candidate name: Padmavathi K M

Party: IND

Profession: Business (Proprietor, Devee Infras, Bengaluru)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 33.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7.6 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 33.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 10 lakh

Candidate name: Narasimha Reddy K L

Party: KRS

Profession: Audit and Tax Consultant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 39.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.6 crore

Self income: Rs 13.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 18.9 lakh

Candidate name: N Manjunath

Party: UPP

Profession: Vehicle Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: M Krishnappa

Party: INC

Profession: Business and Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 296.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 77.2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 103.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 192.4 crore

Self income: Rs 2.3 crore

Total income: Rs 2.4 crore

Candidate name: Krishnappa M

Party: IND

Profession: Business and Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 29.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 50 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: H Ravindra

Party: BJP

Profession: Business-Partner at M/s. Sun Spring & Managing Partner of M/s Sri Hemagiri Infrastructure and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 59

Total assets: Rs 15.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 24.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.8 crore

Self income: Rs 10.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 33.7 lakh

Candidate name: Gulshan Banu

Party: BSP

Profession: Fashion Designer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Arun Kumar C

Party: AIFB

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 34

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Amjad Khan

Party: IND

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 94000

Liabilities: Rs 60806

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 94000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.