Constituency No.90 Vijayanagara (ವಿಜಯನಗರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Karnataka region (ಮಧ್ಯ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Vijaynagar (ವಿಜಯನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Vijayanagara is part of Bellary (Scheduled Tribe) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Vijayanagara election result and you can click here for compact election results of Vijayanagara and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 90. Vijayanagara Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Vijayanagara Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.74% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 16.28%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.43%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,392 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,60,155 were male and 1,45,101 female and 136 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Vijayanagara in 2023 is 906 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,05,392 eligible electors, of which 1,13,283 were male, 1,15,919 female and 51 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,289 eligible electors, of which 86,511 were male, 84,778 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,60,652 eligible electors, of which 80,975 were male, 79,677 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Vijayanagara in 2018 was 79. In 2013, there were 106 service voters registered in the constituency and 83 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Anand Singh of INC won in this seat defeating H.R.Gaviyappa of INC by a margin of 8,228 which was 4.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 50.09% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Anand Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating H.Abdul Wahab of INC by a margin of 30,637 votes which was 24.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.12% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Anand Singh of BJP won this seat beating H.R. Gaviappa of INC by a margin of 26,497 votes which was 24.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.49% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 90. Vijayanagara Assembly segment of the 9. Bellary Lok Sabha constituency. Y. Devendrappa of BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat defeating V. S. Ugrappa of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bellary Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the BellaryLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Vijayanagara:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Vijayanagara are: Umesha K (IND); Siddharth Singh A Thakur (BJP); Shivanandana (IND); S K Choudappa (IND); Pa Ya Ganesh (IND); Kurubara Halappa (IND); Karthick R S (IND); Kalleshi K S (UPP); K Manjunatha (KRS); H R Gaviyappa (INC); Dasara Shankar (AAP); A Vijay Kumar (KRJPP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 71.65%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 72.47%, while it was 72.82% in 2013 and 67.3% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.819999999999993% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Vijayanagara went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Vijayanagara constituency:

Assembly constituency No.90. Vijayanagara comprises of the following areas of Vijaynagar district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Vijayanagara constituency, which are: Koppal, Gangawati, Kampli, Sandur, Hagaribommanahalli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Vijayanagara:

The geographic coordinates of Vijayanagara is: 15°16’50.2"N 76°28’27.1"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Vijayanagara

List of candidates contesting from Vijayanagara Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Umesha K

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 18.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 16 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Siddharth Singh A Thakur

Party: BJP

Profession: Business, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 27

Total assets: Rs 9.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5 crore

Self income: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 12 lakh

Candidate name: Shivanandana

Party: IND

Profession: Yoga therapist & Nutritionist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 47

Total assets: Rs 71.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 65 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S K Choudappa

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 18.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Pa Ya Ganesh

Party: IND

Profession: Typing

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 63647

Liabilities: Rs 2.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 63647

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kurubara Halappa

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 11.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 6.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.7 lakh

Candidate name: Karthick R S

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 10.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kalleshi K S

Party: UPP

Profession: Private Employee

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 33

Total assets: Rs 11 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 11 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 7.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 7.9 lakh

Candidate name: K Manjunatha

Party: KRS

Profession: Vehicle Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 36.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 35 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: H R Gaviyappa

Party: INC

Profession: Social Service/ Worker & Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 48.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.6 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 35.9 crore

Self income: Rs 67.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Dasara Shankar

Party: AAP

Profession: Social work and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 33.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.2 crore

Self income: Rs 5.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.1 lakh

Candidate name: A Vijay Kumar

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Social Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.