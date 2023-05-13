Constituency No.209 Virajpet (Virajapete, Virajendrapete) (ವಿರಾಜಪೇಟೆ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Kodagu (ಕೊಡಗು) district of Karnataka. Virajpet is part of Mysore (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Virajapete, Virajendrapete) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Virajpet election result and you can click here for compact election results of Virajpet and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 209. Virajpet Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Virajpet Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.88% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 12.64%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,13,294 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,07,208 were male and 1,06,076 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Virajpet in 2023 is 989 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,13,294 eligible electors, of which 1,09,109 were male, 1,08,337 female and 11 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,282 eligible electors, of which 1,01,123 were male, 1,00,154 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,91,703 eligible electors, of which 97,656 were male, 94,047 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Virajpet in 2018 was 548. In 2013, there were 1,076 service voters registered in the constituency and 1,831 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, K G Bopaiah of BJP won in this seat defeating Arun Machaiah C S of INC by a margin of 13,353 which was 8.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.4% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, K G Bopaiah of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Biddatanda.T.Pradeep of INC by a margin of 3,414 votes which was 2.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.23% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Bopaiah K G of BJP won this seat beating Veena Achaiah of INC by a margin of 15,073 votes which was 12.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 209. Virajpet Assembly segment of the 21. Mysore Lok Sabha constituency. Prathap Simha of BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat defeating C.H.Vijayashankar of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mysore Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the MysoreLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 5 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Virajpet:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Virajpet are: Saju V A (Bave) (KRS); S Y M Masood Foujdar (NCP); Ponneti K Darshan (IND); Manzoor Ali M A (JDS); Manu Somaiah (SKPA); K G Bopaiah (BJP); Chimmanamada Ravindra (AAP); Abdul Nasir Makki (IND); A S Ponnanna (INC)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 74.07%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 72.64%, while it was 70.77% in 2013 and 60.75% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 1.42999999999999% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Virajpet went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Virajpet constituency:

Assembly constituency No.209. Virajpet comprises of the following areas of Kodagu district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Virajpet constituency, which are: Sullia, Madikeri, Periyapatna, Hunasuru, Heggadadevankote. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Wayanad, Kannur & Kasaragod Districts of Kerala.

Map location of Virajpet:

The geographic coordinates of Virajpet is: 12°13’47.3"N 75°39’50.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Virajpet

List of candidates contesting from Virajpet Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Saju V A (Bave)

Party: KRS

Profession: Timber Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 43000

Liabilities: Rs 2.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 43000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S Y M Masood Foujdar

Party: NCP

Profession: Businessman & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 57

Total assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 61.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 6.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Candidate name: Ponneti K Darshan

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 4.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 8 lakh

Candidate name: Manzoor Ali M A

Party: JDS

Profession: Pharmacist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 24.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 85 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manu Somaiah

Party: SKPA

Profession: Agriculture & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 78.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: K G Bopaiah

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 7.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 5.7 crore

Self income: Rs 32.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 36.4 lakh

Candidate name: Chimmanamada Ravindra

Party: AAP

Profession: Agriculture (Farming)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 68

Total assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 4.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abdul Nasir Makki

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture ,Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 31.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 44.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 90 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: A S Ponnanna

Party: INC

Profession: Senior Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 30.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 10.3 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 20 crore

Self income: Rs 4.4 crore

Total income: Rs 4.5 crore.