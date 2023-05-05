Vote from Home in Karnataka Polls: Over 92% Voting Completed for 80+, PwD Voters

The home voting facility, launched for the Karnataka Assembly elections, has seen over 92% voting till Thursday, the data issued on Friday shows.

A total of 99,529 voters opted for the Vote-from-Home (VFH) facility introduced on April 29 for the Karnataka polls. The process will continue till Saturday.

Of these, 91,386 (92.12%) voters have cast their votes, data from the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) shows.

“Of the 80,250 who opted for home voting in the 80+ age group, 73,743 (91.89%) voters have cast their votes. Similarly, 17,943 (93.07%) of the 19,279 PwD voters who applied for the facility have cast their votes up to Thursday," a statement reads.

At least 2,542 teams are engaged in the exercise and they are moving in 2,706 routes to visit these voters’ homes. Each team will have two poll officials, one micro observer, one police personnel and one videographer.

Voting for the assembly polls in Karnataka will be held on May 10. Home voting for PwD and 80+ voters is taking place before the actual election date.

In March, the Election Commission announced that it will allow home voting facilities to voters above 80 years of age and those with disabilities.

PRE-POLL SEIZURE OF CASH, DRUGS TOUCHES RS 340 CRORE

As of Friday, total pre-poll seizure of drugs, cash and liquor in Karnataka has touched Rs 340 crore, the CEO data shows.

Various agencies have seized cash worth Rs 122 crore; 22 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 81.55 crore and 1,900 kg of drugs worth Rs 22.76 crore.

Around 825 kg of precious metals worth Rs 90.08 crore and freebies worth Rs 23.63 crore have also been seized.

All 224 seats of Karnataka will go for polls in a single phase on May 10. The counting of the votes will take place on May 13.

