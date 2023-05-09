'Vote To Make Karnataka the Number 1 State': PM Modi Writes Open Letter To Voters Day Ahead Of Polling

As the high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made the final appeal to voters to elect the ‘double engine’ BJP to make it the ‘number one’ state in the country.

Reiterating promises made in BJP’s manifesto for Karnataka, the Prime Minister, in an open letter to Kannadigas, said Karnataka is keen to lead the movement to realise this BJP government’s vision of making India a developed nation.

“India Is the world’s fifth-largest economy. Our next aim is to reach the top three. This is possible only when Karnataka rapidly grows to become a USD 1 trillion economy. You have witnessed the work of the double-engine BJP government over the last 3.5 years. Our decisive, focused and futuristic policies are imparting momentum to the growth of Karnataka’s economy," PM Modi wrote.

He noted that despite the COVI0-19 pandemic, Karnataka has received over Rs 90,000 crores annually as a foreign investment under the BJP government, which was just around Rs 30,000 crore under the previous government. “This shows the BJP’s commitment to Karnataka’s progress and to a bright future for the youth," he said.

PM Modi asserted that BJP wants to make Karnataka the Number 1 in investment, industry and innovation and in education, employment and entrepreneurship.

“We are working to empower the farmers with a ‘Beej Se Bazar Tak vision’. Through new irrigation projects, expansion of storage facilities, increasing ethanol blending, usage of nano urea and modern technology such as drones, BIP is committed to making Karnataka the Number 1 in agriculture," he wrote.

The Prime Minister further said that the decisions taken by the double-engine BJP government to boost connectivity, ease of living and ease of doing business have built a strong foundation for Karnataka to become India’s Number one state.

“The cultural heritage of Karnataka has always Inspired our nation as well as me personally. Jagajyothi Basaveshwara, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, Shri Kanakadasa, Onake Obavva - this land has given us many such greats. Guided by their legacy, the BJP is working to build a modern Karnataka that would make them proud," he said.

The Prime Minister added that the BJP government will continue to work to create next-gen urban infrastructure across Karnataka, modernize transport, raise the quality of life in rural and urban areas, and creates new opportunities for women and youth.

“The dream of every citizen of Karnataka is my dream. Your resolve is my resolve. when we come together and set our minds to a goal, no force in the world can stop us. I seek your blessings in the mission of making Karnataka the Number 1 state in the country," he said.

PM Modi said he prays to bless Karnataka with success and prosperity and “sincerely" appealed to voters to exercise their franchise on May 10 to make “Karnataka the Number 1 state".

“My appeal Is for the bright future of Karnataka. It is for the bright future of your family, especially the younger generations," he added.

Polling to elect 224 members of the Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13

