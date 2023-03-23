Home » Elections » Voting for Seven MLA Quota MLC Seats Underway in Andhra Pradesh

Voting for Seven MLA Quota MLC Seats Underway in Andhra Pradesh

Seven YSRCP candidates have filed nominations for equal number of MLC seats, which will fall vacant in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by the end of March.

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 23, 2023, 15:08 IST

Amaravati, India

The election started at 9 am at the Legislative Assembly in Velagapudi. (Image: PTI/File)
The election started at 9 am at the Legislative Assembly in Velagapudi. (Image: PTI/File)

Voting for the election of seven MLC seats of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council under MLA quota commenced on Thursday.

The election started at 9 am at the Legislative Assembly in Velagapudi.

“Voting began with Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy exercising his franchise first," said an official.

Out of 175 eligible MLA voters, 35 have exercised their franchise by 9:40 am.

Jayamangala Venkataramana, Marri Rajasekhar, C. H. Yesuratnam, Bommi Israel, Kola Guruvulu, Pothula Sunita and Penmetsa Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju are the seven candidates from the ruling party.

Members whose term will expire on March 29 include Nara Lokesh, Pothula Sunitha, Bucchula Arjunudu, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, and Gangula Prabakar Reddy, while Challa Bagheedhar Reddy’s term lapsed on November 2, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 23, 2023, 14:27 IST
last updated: March 23, 2023, 15:08 IST
