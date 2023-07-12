WB Panchayat Poll Winners 'Stake' It All: 11 from BJP Take Shelter in Assam, Fear for Life

Trends :Chandrayaan-3Delhi RainInd vs WIModi In FranceYashasvi Jaiswal
West Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence: Along with scores of voters, 11 BJP candidates, who were declared winners, have taken refuge in Assam’s Dhubri. "We hear that our houses will be targeted...We are worried for our kin back home," they say

Reported By: Niloy Bhattacherjee

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 20:57 IST

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

The winners who have taken shelter in Assam. (News18)
The winners who have taken shelter in Assam. (News18)

Political exodus to Assam from the neighbouring West Bengal continued on Wednesday, even after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) registered an unassailable lead in the panchayat elections.

Eleven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, who were declared winners, have taken refuge in Assam’s Dhubri district. This is in addition to the hundreds of voters who are staying in camps set up by the Dhubri district authorities or with their relatives in Assam.

Among the winners who have moved to Assam are Chambal Charndra, Khudiram Bashak, Biswanath Das, Rita Dutta Das, Jhulan Das, Arati Burman, Bina Mallik, Pramila Das and Satyajit Burman.

“Five of us are elected members of the Gram Panchayat. There are 12 members in our GP. They ensured the victory of six members with proxy voting (chappa vote). For the rest, the public protested. We are scared that we will be attacked. We have come to Assam as the BJP CM of the state has assured us help," said Chambal Chandra, BJP, a gram panchyat member.

Dr Sukanta Mazumdar, in his tweet, thanked Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for support and ​help to his people in distress. “Da. This is a great support you have extended to the people of West Bengal. This election, like in past elections, has seen unprecedented violence and people feel unsafe here. Your support means a lot," he wrote.

    • “I have won but we left immediately after the counting was over. We hear that our houses will be targeted. They have been searching for us. The situation is horrible back home and I am worried for my family back home," said a BJP GP member, adding, “They means people from the Trinamool Congress (TMC)."

    Sarma, on July 11, announced that Assam, as a good neighbor, shall extend all possible help to people who have taken shelter there.

    first published: July 12, 2023, 20:51 IST
    last updated: July 12, 2023, 20:57 IST
