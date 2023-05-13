'We Can Win War’: Buoyed by K’taka Win, Kharge Gives Clarion Call to Fight Upcoming Poll Battles

It was a show of unity and strength at the first press conference of Congress in Bengaluru on Saturday where Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar- the two frontrunners for the CM post- were seen together on the stage in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders.

Addressing party workers and media at the Karnataka Congress headquarters in Bengaluru, Kharge hailed the party’s landslide victory in the state and people have ensured “BJP-mukt" (BJP-free) south India.

He said that people should unite like in Karnataka then only they can win the war and the country can be saved. “If you want democratic government everywhere then we’ve to fight the bigger battle in the coming elections," he said after the Congress returned to power with an absolute majority.

The Congress president, a native of Karnataka, credited Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra for the victory.

“We started from Mekedatu (padayatra). Then came the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. We have won almost 99% of the seats in the route in which Rahul Gandhi walked. I thank him for that," he said.

“It’s a big victory. Through this, new energy emerged in the whole nation. BJP used to taunt us and say that we’ll make ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’. Now the truth is that it is ‘BJP-mukt south India’," he said.

However, Kharge did not answer the million-dollar question- who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka. A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is scheduled to be held on Sunday evening.

Shivakumar reiterated that Congress will fulfil its five guarantees mentioned in its poll manifesto.

“The day our government comes Gruha Lakshmi will smile, and women will travel free of cost. Anganwadi workers will be happy. We went to Chamundeshwari temple and we are duty-bound to implement it. I was given this responsibility. Everyone has given their support. I told Sonia that we will win Karnataka for you. Today we are celebrating. We have to maintain the faith of people," he said.

Siddaramaiah said all five promises will be cleared in the first cabinet. He said there was a wave in favour of Congress and this is the victory of seven crore Kannadigas.

“If there is administration by an alliance government then you can’t give stable government and there can be no growth or development of the state. In 2013, we administered for 5 years. We fulfilled all promises. People had respect for our administration. BJP brought disrepute to the state due to corruption, bad governance and people wanted a change. There was a wave in favour of Congress,"

The former CM pointed out that the Congress has got votes of all religions and caste groups and said this proves we are a secular party.

“We will give a transparent government. All 5 promises will be cleared in the first cabinet. Modi said we can’t be fulfilling and the state will go bankrupt. Modi has made the country slip into debt. I had said that even if Modi comes 100 times to Karnataka, they won’t win," he said.