West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Sweets With Party Symbols is a New Attraction in North Dinajpur

As the campaign for West Bengal Panchayat polls is in full swing, a shop in North Dinajpur district introduced ‘sandesh’, a milk-based local sweet imprinted with symbols of political parties.

‘Sandesh’ weighing five to fifty grams is being sold for just Rs 10 by Ghosh Sweets, a shop located at the Rashidpur intersection of Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur district.

Symbols of Trinamool Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), CPI(M) and Congress can be found imprinted on ‘sandesh’ at this shop ahead of the July 8 panchayat election.

Rajiv Ghosh, the owner of the shop, said, “I am always very particular about everything. I always make different types of sweets at my shop during various festivals. So, why should I be left behind in the biggest festival of democracy? So this time I have prepared different types of sweets with the symbols of different political parties. In his shop, one can find sweets with party symbols of Trinamool Congress, BJP, Congress and CPI(M)."