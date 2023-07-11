WB Gram Panchayat Poll Results 2023: TMC Celebrates After Strong Lead; BJP Claims At Least 45 Killed in Violence

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday thanked the people of West Bengal for the TMC’s huge win in the panchayat elections.
“It’s TMC all the way in rural Bengal. I want to thank the people for their love, affection and support towards the TMC. This election has proved that only TMC resides in the heart of the people of the state," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.
TMC looked set to sweep the violence-scarred rural polls keeping intact the mandate it won two years back during the assembly polls by taking a seemingly unassailable lead in results declared till now by the State Election Commission.
The ruling TMC has won in 18,606 gram panchayat seats out of the 27,985 seats declared, besides leading in 8,180 seats, according to the SEC as of 7.30 pm on Tuesday. Its nearest rival BJP has won 4,482 seats and is leading in 2,419 seats. In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats.
The Left Front has won 1,502 seats, of which the CPI(M) alone has won 1,424. The Left is currently leading in 969 seats. The Congress won 1,073 seats and is leading in 693.
Despite being way ahead of the opposition parties in most parts of West Bengal as per the counting trends for the panchayat polls on Tuesday, the ruling Trinamool Congress received a major jolt at Nandigram in East Midnapore district, which is considered a stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.
Adhikari is also the BJP MLA from Nandigram, where he defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerje by a margin of 1,956 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections. Banerjee later entered the Assembly after getting elected from Bhabanipur in Kolkata in the bypoll.
A post-poll violence Helpline has been started at the BJP Office after receiving multiple complaints of violence from various districts.
While the fight over the poll violence is largely between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, too, claimed their party workers have been assaulted in state Congress president and leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s territory, Murshidabad. READ MORE
TMC leader Babul Supriyo said the BJP seems to be struggling to find solid ground and their aimless attacks without evidence are truly remarkable.
TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the party will have a roaring mandate in the West Bengal Panchayat polls and expressed confidence that TMC will put up a good performance in the Lok Sabha polls.
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee said even a malicious campaign with baseless propaganda to malign the Mamata Banerjee government couldn’t sway the voters.
West Bengal BJP General Secretary Agnimitra Paul said she has no hope for this election after the kind of violence that took place earlier. “This is not a mandate because Mamta Banerjee’s goons forcefully got the polls done. The central security force was not allowed to reach, and there were no CCTVs in the polling stations. We have lost from many centres by 2, 4, 24 votes. Our victory in West Bengal is that people are coming on the road to defeat TMC," she said.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose said it is time for introspection and said the fight against violence and corruption this are a lesson of the election.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose congratulated people who voted in the panchayat elections.
The BJP slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the “state-sponsored" violence during the West Bengal panchayat polls, terming CM Mamata Banerjee “ruthless" and claiming at least 45 people have died in the clashes.
BJP’s BL Santhosh, National General Secretary (Organisation), in a tweet, has said that the way counting process is being held is another round of murdering democracy. He added that SEC hasn’t responded to or acted upon a single of the 34 complaints filed. It is highly condemnable, he said.
Condemning the violence in Bengal polls and accusing the State Election Commission of being bias, BJP leader BL Santosh tweeted: “Though @BJP4Bengal is performing well in panchayat elections, the way counting process is held is another round of murder of democracy. Our counting agents, candidates are beaten up, SEC hasn’t answered even a single one of 34 complaints nor acted on them. Its highly condemnable."
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that over 100 people from West Bengal have taken shelter in the state, fearing for their lives because of the panchayat election violence in Bengal.
BJP is leading in the Sahara panchayat’s Egra block where a bomb blast in May 2023, killed 11 people.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that BJP is looting even during counting because they don’t have confidence. “They have looted everything," he said.
The BJP in Bankura district’s Saltora, has claimed that their MLA Chandana Bauri’s car was broken by TMC. However, TMC has denied the allegation.
WB Cabinet Minister Shashi Panja said that the opposition does not have faith in anything, adding that, they have assembled bombs and weapons. On Sambit Patra’s comments, she said he is always busy toppling the government. Opposition is trying to rig the elections because they are losing, she said.
TMC is winning because of “didi’s development work," Panja added.
