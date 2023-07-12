WB Panchayat Election Results 2023: Mamata’s TMC Cruising Towards Victory, BJP Strengthens Position at 2nd Spot

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee & Nayanika Sengupta
Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 23:48 IST
Kolkata, India
WB Panchayat Election Results 2023: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has emerged as a clear winner in the Panchayat polls, counting of which began at 8 am on Tuesday and is being continued today as well.
As per State Election Commission’s (SEC) 8 AM update today, TMC has won in 34,359 gram panchayat seats and is leading in 752 seats. Its nearest rival BJP has won 9,545 seats and is leading in 180 seats. In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats. In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats. Meanwhile, three people have been killed in fresh violence.
The Calcutta High Court said that the panchayat elections in West Bengal and the declaration of results will be subject to its final orders in connection with matters which it is hearing over allegations of electoral malpractices on the day of polling.
The court directed the State Election Commission (SEC), the state government and the central government to file affidavits dealing with all the allegations made in three petitions alleging malpractices.
CM Mamata Banerjee said she will take strong action against those involved in violence. You slap me but don’t defame Bengal, he said.
CM Mamata Banerjee said she will not allow the division of West Bengal.
“Washing machine BJP… You have seen what happened in Maharashtra. They wanted to topple the Jharkhand government. From where do they get this money? We want enquiry. Why does ED-CBI not work here? You don’t discuss this. Please maintain peace. We will not allow the Bengal division," she said.
CM Mamata Banerjee said 19 people have died so far from the day of notification of Panchayat polls in West Bengal. She announced that the state government will give jobs and Rs 2 lakh assistance to their kin irrespective of their party affiliation.
CM Mamata Banerjee said the fact-finding team sent by the BJP to West Bengal to probe violence is “BJP protection team".
CM Mamata Banerjee said that the TMC is being blamed for violence in the elections for no reason.
“Why are fact-finding teams being sent? They have no authority to send it. I am just tolerating all this. It is a media trail by BJP," she said.
Mamata Banerjee said she has followed Mahatma Gandhi ji’s principles but she is also aggressive like Subhas Chandra Bose.
Mamata Banerjee said she is fighting a lone battle and she has always spoken about peace and campaigned for peace. “If I have done anything wrong, then people will punish me," she said.
CM Mamata Banerjee said if she has done any mistake then she should be punished. “I am a social-political worker. I have been beaten up," she said.
The ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday was poised to sweep Bengal’s violence-scarred rural polls, as the overnight count of ballots gave it an unassailable lead in results declared till now by the State Election Commission.
The TMC has won 34,694-gram panchayat seats, besides leading in 677 seats, according to the SEC as of 1pm on Wednesday. In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats.
The ruling party’s nearest rival BJP has won 9,656 seats and is leading in 166 seats. The CPI(M) has won 2,926 and is leading in 83 seats. The Congress won 2,535 seats and is leading in 65.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, chief of BJP’s fact-finding team on Bengal Panchayat poll violence, said on Wednesday, “I hope that Mamata ji will allow all 4 MPs to visit the violence-affected areas in West Bengal. Mamata ji, your democratic credentials are further on test. We are senior members of the Parliament and we have the right o visit to these areas and see for ourselves"
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad congratulated party workers for their “sacrifice and valour" in the backdrop of violence that marred the West Bengal Panchayat polls.
BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad, addressing a press conference, said Mamata’s politics has become “uglier than the politics of the Left", adding that her politics is full of atrocities.
Country-made bombs recovered by Bomb Squad Team were diffused in the Bhangar area of South 24 Parganas.
On West Bengal panchayat election, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “…I must say that election has already been reduced to a farce, macabre dancing of the mockery of democracy was witnessed by all…It was well anticipated."
“According to our apprehension, violence, nexus between ruling party, Police, Election Commission - threatening and intimidation, unprecedented scale of violence has been unleased resulting in the death of more than 40 persons. After the counting, post-poll violence will be unleashed.." he added.
Calcutta High Court on Wednesday sought report on election from all sides after BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari reached out to court demanding repolling at all 6000 booths in the violence-hit Panchayat elections.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had suffered an injury during campaigning of the Panchayat elections in West Bengal, thanked people for reposing trust in her on Tuesday night.
“It’s TMC all the way in rural Bengal. I want to thank the people for their love, affection and support towards the TMC. This election has proved that only TMC resides in the heart of the people of the state," CM Mamata Banerjee said in a social media post.
The Panchayat elections were being seen by all parties as an indicator of which way the wind will blow in the 2024 parliamentary elections from this part of the country.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday said “distorted story of 1956 floated by Loadshedding MLA stands cancelled and is dropped in the waste paper box".
Taking to Twitter, Ghosh said: In Nandigram, @AITCofficial is enjoying a lead of 10,457 votes according to Zilla Parishad results. So the distorted story of 1956 floated by Loadshedding MLA stands cancelled and is dropped in the waste paper box."
Bombs are being recovered from various places in the backdrop of violence-hit Panchayat poll in Bengal. A member of bomb disposal squad was seen disposing a bomb at a place in Bengal:
All 20 Zila Parishads have been won by TMC.
As per State Election Commission’s (SEC) 8 AM update, the ruling TMC has won 6,134 Panchayat samiti seats while is leading in 61 seats. BJP has won 939 and is leading in 149 seats, while CPI(M) has won 165 seats and is leading in 14 others and Congress has won in 244 seats and is leading in 7 seats. Elections were held for 9,728 Panchayat Samiti seats.
TMC has also won all 554 Zila Parishad results declared so far and is leading in 201 others. The BJP, meanwhile, has won 19 and is leading in seven seats. The CPI(M) has won 2 seats and is leading in two more seats, while Congress has won four and is leading in 10. In all, there are 928 Zila Parishad seats.
Three persons died in Bhangore in post poll clash. Several policemen and supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) were injured in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district as a clash broke out outside a centre where counting of votes for rural polls was going on, police said on Wednesday. A senior police officer was also injured in clash.
On TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee’s tweet on West Bengal panchayat election, BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta says, “I think Abhishek Banerjee is thanking the wrong people. He should be thanking the State Election Commissioner, State Police, and Administration which put their entire weight into ensuring that the TMC won resoundingly in these Panchayat elections by means which were at best, half irregular and at worst, completely irregular."
As per State Election Commission’s 8 am update today, the CPI( M) has won 2,885 and is leading in 96 Gram Panchayat seats. The Congress, meanwhile, has won 2,498 seats and is leading in 72 in Gram Panchayats.
Bombs were reportedly hurled on Tuesday night in Bhangar, a spot where there had been deaths in the run-up to election, leading to firing by central forces and state police on Tuesday night on an unruly mob which resulted in injuries including on ISF supporters and policemen including an IPS officer.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, before leaving for West Bengal on Wednesday morning, said he hopes that CM Mamata Banerjee would allow them to visit the violence-hit areas.
Violence marred West Bengal Panchayat election, voting for which took place on July 8 and repolling at some booths took place on Monday, July 10.
“JP Nadda has appointed a team of Parliamentarians, of which I am the convener, which is going to visit all the areas affected by rampant violence, killing, bomb blast in the wake of gram panchayat elections in Bengal…We propose to visit all the affected areas, meet those who are tortured & victimised. Why should more than 40 people lose their lives in the gram panchayat election? Why the so-called colleagues who are trying to forge an alliance against Narendra Modi are maintaining a conspicuous silence? We will visit & submit our report to the President. I hope Mamata Govt will allow us to visit the affected areas…," BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad said.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad was seen at Delhi airport today ahead of his flight for West Bengal.
BJP constituted a four-member fact-finding committee, including party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, which will visit the violence-affected areas in the state in the wake of the Panchayat elections there.
While Trinamool Congress is set to sweep the Bengal Panchayat election, final official result will be out today as counting of votes, which began yesterday, on some seats is still underway.
In a tweet on Tuesday, Bengal BJP leader and LoP thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa for helping and providing asylum to Opposition leaders.