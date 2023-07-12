WB Panchayat Election Results 2023: Mamata’s TMC Cruising Towards Victory, BJP Strengthens Position at 2nd Spot

WB Panchayat Election Results 2023: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has emerged as a clear winner in the Panchayat polls, counting of which began at 8 am on Tuesday and is being continued today as well.

As per State Election Commission's (SEC) 8 AM update today, TMC has won in 34,359 gram panchayat seats and is leading in 752 seats. Its nearest rival BJP has won 9,545 seats and is leading in 180 seats. In all elections are being held for 63,229 gram panchayat seats. Meanwhile, three people have been killed in fresh violence.