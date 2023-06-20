Panchayat Polls: BJP Wins Uncontested For First Time In Bengal, Aparna Burman Registers Victory From Gangarampur

The opposition in West Bengal claimed that they faced problems in filing nominations in various places for the upcoming Panchayat polls. In an age-old tradition, the ruling party in the state celebrates after the process of filing nominations for the Panchayat polls as it wins most of the seats uncontested.

This time, however, an opposition party candidate won uncontested in the West Bengal panchayat polls. Aparna Burman, who filed a nomination from the Uday Gram Panchayat Phulwari in Gangarampur, which falls under the parliamentary constituency of BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar, won uncontested.

Aparna Burman is a housewife and has two sons. Her husband is a lorry driver. When the BJP made her candidate in the upcoming panchayat polls, she was scared initially but her husband Sahar Barman supported her and she filed her nomination.