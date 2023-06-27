West Bengal Panchayat Polls: Deaf & Mute Woman To Fight For Left in Birbhum

Every election, we hear stories of voters who defy all odds to participate in the festival of democracy. However, in the upcoming panchayat election in West Bengal, there is one candidate that has become a source of inspiration for many.

Jharna Mondal, CPI (M) candidate for seat number 178 of Kundla Panchayat of Mayureshwar two blocks in Birbhum district, is mute and deaf. But her physical disability did not stop her from campaigning for the upcoming polls and reaching out to people in her area with her poll promises.

Without fail, Mondal goes door to door in her area, with her party flag in her hand and appeals to people to vote for her. She uses her hand gestures, and eyes to convey her words.

But Mondal also has a hearing impairment. She can’t listen to people’s grievances and complaints. Here, her husband Purnachandra Mondal comes to her rescue. Purnachandra becomes a translator between Mondal and the villagers.