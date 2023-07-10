West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Updates: Repolling Concludes At 697 Booths; Counting of Votes Today

West Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence highlights: Repolling for the West Bengal Panchayat elections 2023 concluded on Monday in 697 booths across the state. The poll results are scheduled to be announced on July 11.

The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday announced repolling across 697 booths amidst widespread protests against the poll violence that claimed at least 19 lives.

The re-election will take place in booths where prior polling was declared void, across 19 districts, from 7 am to 5 pm.