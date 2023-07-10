West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 Updates: Repolling Concludes At 697 Booths; Counting of Votes Today

Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 23:47 IST
West Bengal, India
West Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence highlights: Repolling for the West Bengal Panchayat elections 2023 concluded on Monday in 697 booths across the state. The poll results are scheduled to be announced on July 11.
The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Sunday announced repolling across 697 booths amidst widespread protests against the poll violence that claimed at least 19 lives.
The re-election will take place in booths where prior polling was declared void, across 19 districts, from 7 am to 5 pm.
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday claimed that innocent Muslims have become “sacrificial lambs" in the West Bengal panchayat poll violence.
“These are the poisonous fruits of opportunist ‘secularism’. While BJP-TMC fights for the profits of political power, innocent Muslims are just sacrificial lambs," he tweeted, responding to reports that there were 15 Muslims among those killed on election day.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said that “We’ll have to go to courts, it’s already pending there…We will be filing some applications in the morning.."
A committee of BJP parliamentarians headed by former Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit West Bengal to probe the violence cases that took place during the panchayat polls in the state. The committee will then present a report of its findings to party president J P Nadda.
The tweet said that it is appalling to witness the wave of violence that BJP has unleashed in Bengal against its candidates and party workers.
On the day of Bengal Panchayat elections repolling, 35 crude bombs were recovered from a pond and a field in Beldanga area of Murshidabad. A team of bomb disposal squad along with the local police reached the spot immediately to neutralise the bombs.
Senior Congress member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that compensation has to be given to families. The injured and the killed, people are suffering in the state. People are not being given treatment in the hospitals.
He questioned as to why this kind of violence took place, adding that, death toll has been increasing continuously. Investigation should be conducted into the matter under sitting judge of HC to find out what caused the violence in the state.
Officials said that no major incident was reported as fresh polling continued in nearly 700 booths in 19 districts of West Bengal where voting for the panchayat elections was declared void.
BJP has accused the SEC of not giving enough importance to the several other booths where repolling should have happened. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari said he is collecting evidence of alleged malpractices taking place in thousands of booths during the polling on Saturday. He said, with the proofs collected, he will move the Calcutta High Court.
The Calcutta High Court has given permission to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a senior Congress member, to file a petition on Monday seeking compensation for the West Bengal panchayat election violence victims as well as an independent agency’s investigation of the incident.
Voting for the three-tier panchayat system took place in nearly 61,000 booths, voting machines were allegedly looted, set on fire, or vandalised in various locations, resulting in political clashes.
The ruling TMC in West Bengal has criticized West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose’s tour in poll-violence-hit districts in the run-up to the July 8 voting for the Panchayat elections 2023.
As many as 19 people were killed in the poll violence across the state on Saturday. SEC ordered re-polling in 697 booths where prior polling was declared void, across 19 districts. The voting is underway.
As per a latest ANI report, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to meet the Governor of West Bengal CV Ananda Bose today evening.
In Jummagachh, Jalpaiguri, a woman was seen making another woman cast a vote while being present throughout the process.
In a conversation with the PTI, BJP leader Rahul Sinha has said that the state ruling party TMC is doing ‘a farce’ in the name of elections in West Bengal.
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News 18, TMC MLA and former police officer Humayun Kabir has said,
“I am ashamed of the violence that took place in Bengal Panchayat polls.
I saw lot of violence in left regime but 2021 when we contested,there was no violence. I thought the culture of violence has ended , but no! What is this ?
What we used to do is arrest miscreants before election and the police used to dominate. Something was lacking this time for which we are responsible. There were some lapses from police and also from political parties. If my party asks I will give suggestions, lot of people have died from our own party."
As cases of violence ensue in rural bengal, the Union Minister of State for Home Nishith Pramanik visited the BJP workers who were brutally thrashed by TMC workers during the ongoing Panchayat polls.
The Leader of Opposition in The West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the WB State BJP had demanded repolling in more than 6000 Booths where either the CCTV cameras were not installed or malfunctioning.
However, the State Election Commission is conducting repolls in only 696 booths, he added.
Quoting an official from the West Bengal State Commission (SEC) a PTI report said that no major untoward incident has been reported from the districts where repolling is currently underway. There were only a few stray incidents that were managed by the police in time.
According to an IANS report, an alleged attempt was made to break the room where the ballot- boxes were stored in Howrah’s Domjur. A police contingent reached the spot and took the situation under control.
CPI(M) state secretariat member, Kallol Majumdar alleged that the back side wall of the strong room was broken by Trinamool Congress miscreants.
Amit Malviya, the BJP IT Cell Head condemned the Tamluk town President and TMC Coucillor Chanchal Kumar Khanra for putting his hand in the jar during the polls. He also alleged that Khanra is a close associate of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee.
In a shocking video, the TMC councillor and Tamluk town president Chanchal Kumar Khanra was seen being thrashed by a group of men.
The ruling TMC in West Bengal alleged that Tamluk Town President Chanchal Khanra was “brutally attacked" by “goons of BJP". The incident took place on Sunday.
“We are deeply shocked to hear about the brutal attack on Tamluk Town President Chanchal Khanra by @BJP4Bengal goons! After physically assaulting Mr. Khanra, the assailants left him severely injured and set his bike on fire. It’s outrageous that BJP, which deployed Central forces for maintaining ‘law & order’ during Panchayat elections, is resorting to gross violence, just one day later. This blatant hypocrisy and disregard for democracy are extremely disturbing!"
Re-polling for West Bengal Panchayat elections 2023 has begun in 697 booths across the state amidst heavy deployment of CAPF.
“I condemn this (violence during West Bengal Panchayat elections) because there should be fair elections otherwise there will be no democracy," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. As many as 19 people were killed in the widespread violence across the state during Panchayat election 2023 on Saturday.
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, State Election Commissioner Rajib Sinha dismissed allegations by the BSF that despite several reminders, the SEC failed to provide locations and other details of sensitive polling booths before the polls.
“Wrong allegation. A list of sensitive polling stations was provided to them by DM/SP as was decided in the meetings with them. The same was done with State armed police (Bengal). We provided the numbers district-wise. It is recorded in our communication with IG BSF also. They confirmed too. If this was not the case how come they placed their force at every sensitive polling station? In any case with the decision of the Hon’ble Court, there was no distinction between sensitive and non-sensitive booths. All booths were to be provided CAPF. Later on, the Hon’ble court talked about feasibility. Still, all sensitive booths were provided with CAPF first," he said.
“Today, it feels like an election day. We can see the central forces today," a voter outside the polling booth at Tikiapara Primary High School in Murshidabad by quoted by ANI as saying. Four CAPF personnel have been deployed at each polling booth along with state police as the re-polling for the Panchayat election 2023 is underway.
“There are proper arrangements. Punjab Police gave us 10 Constables and an officer, and so did West Bengal Police. I too have a reserve of 52 Constables and two officers with me. We have enough deployment today and voters are already lining up. Polling has already started," SDPO Canning Dibakar Das told reporters outside a polling booth in South 24 Parganas.
Repolling for the West Bengal Panchayat elections 2023 will take place in 697 booths across the state today. Preparations are going on in full swing across all 697 booths amidst tight security. Voting is set to begin soon.
Voters have queued up outside a polling booth in Murshidabad ahead of re-polling.
Voters have queued up outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri district amidst rain. Re-polling for Panchayat Elections 2023 will take place across 697 booths today.
Nadia will witness re-voting in 89 booths, followed by Cooch Behar (53), North 24 Parganas (46), Uttar Dinajpur (42), South 24 Parganas (36), Purba Medinipur (31) and Hooghly (29), the official said. No repolling will be held in the Darjeeling, Jhargram and Kalimpong districts.
Meanwhile, a panel formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will visit West Bengal to probe the cases of violence during the panchayat polls in the state and present a report to party president J P Nadda. The committee will be headed by former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Other members of the committee are former Mumbai police commissioner Satyapal Singh, Rajdeep Roy and party vice-president Rekha Verma.
The announcement came after the SEC held a meeting on Sunday evening after taking cognizance of reports of vote-tampering and violence in many places. Protests against the poll violence and alleged irregularities in the Panchayat Election were held across West Bengal on Sunday.
BJP workers blocked the Haldia-Mecheda state highway at Nandakumar in Purba Medinipur district, alleging that ballot boxes were tampered with at the counting centre at Srikrishnapur High School. Congress workers, on the other hand, blocked the National Highway 12 in the Rathbari area in Malda, protesting against the poll violence on Saturday.
According to a PTI report, four security personnel will be present in each of the booths along with state police.
“After reviewing the reports received from the districts, we have decided to conduct repolling in over 690 booths in 19 districts. There will be four CAPF personnel in every booth for tomorrow’s polling,” an official told PTI.
Meanwhile, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday arrived in Delhi where he is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submit a report on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections.