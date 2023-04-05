Who is Kichcha Sudeep? BJP's 'Bahubali' Campaigner in K'taka & 'Mama' Bommai's Obedient Nephew

Clearing the air over speculations of his entry into politics, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday said he will not be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but will campaign for the party in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The actor extended his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who he referred to as his “mama" (uncle).

“I call the CM ‘Mama’ (uncle’ as I have seen him since my childhood. I have very few people who stood by me since childhood, so it won’t be wrong to call him Mama (uncle). I didn’t have a godfather when I entered the film industry. I want to extend my support to him (CM)," he said at a press conference with Bommai.

Explaining how he convinced Sudeep to campaign for the BJP, CM Bommai said, “I have spoken to him (Sudeep) that we need you for campaigning. So, he will do campaigning for our party. We will plan how we have to proceed regarding the campaigning. It should benefit him and the party also. He is like strength to us now. I welcome him."

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13.

Here are some points on Kichcha Sudeep as the BJP brings ‘star power’ in its Karnataka campaign:

Born on September 2, 1973, in Karnataka’s Shimoga district, Sudeep got his Bachelor`s degree in Industrial and Production Engineering from Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering in Bangalore.

Sudeep made his debut on the silver screen with Thayavva (1997). Apart from Kannada, he has also appeared in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films.

Sudeep has reportedly represented Karnataka in the state-level Under-17 and Under-19 cricket teams.

Sudeep rose to fame for his performance in Huchcha (2001) and also got his maiden Filmfare Awards South for Best Actor. He also got the Filmfare awards for ‘Nandhi’ (2002) and ‘Swathi Muthu’ (2003).

Kiccha Sudeep also hosts television reality show ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ since its debut season in 2013.

Sudeep made his debut in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma’s Phoonk in 2009. He was also seen alongside Salman Khan in Dabangg 3.

