Trends :RR vs GTManipur ViolenceKarnataka ElectionsThe Kerala StoryKing Charles Coronation
Home » Elections » Why Couldn't 'Omnipresent' Modi See Loot by BJP Govt in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi

Why Couldn't 'Omnipresent' Modi See Loot by BJP Govt in Karnataka: Priyanka Gandhi

She also accused the Prime Minister of being silent on the farmers taking their lives

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 20:35 IST

Indi, India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File image/News18)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File image/News18)

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wondered why the "omnipresent and omniscient" leader could not see the "loot" happening in Karnataka by the '40 per cent commission government' of the BJP.

Addressing a public rally here in Vijayapura district ahead of the Assembly election on May 10, she sought to know why the 'vikas purush' (development man) Narendra Modi still says that he has a dream of developing Karnataka and presents it to the nation as the "development model".

The whole world calls the Prime Minister "omnipotent", supreme, and "greatest of all" and 'vikas purush', the Congress leader said in a sarcastic tone, adding that Modi keeps saying that it is his dream of developing the state and projecting it as a model for the rest of the country.

Advertisement

"You (Modi) are supreme, omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent. Why couldn't you fulfill your dream? When your own government was plundering people by becoming '40 per cent commission governent' what were you doing?" Vadra asked.

Modi had shut his eyes to the "loot and plunder" in Karnataka because he was busy in "dreaming", she said in the verbal attack on Modi.

"You were busy dreaming big, so you allowed the loot and theft to happen. You didn't stop anyone. How is this? Why is your government called '40 per cent commission Sarkara'?" Vadra said.

RELATED NEWS

The Congress general secretary alleged that the contractors were dying by suicide and are writing to the "omniscient" about the 40 per cent commission being charged but no reply has come out till now.

She also accused the Prime Minister of being silent on the farmers taking their lives.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

first published: May 03, 2023, 20:35 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 20:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala Debut, Release Of Afwaah, Trailer Launch Of Dahaad Among Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria, Dimple Kapadia, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week