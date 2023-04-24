Why Siddaramiah Fan Walked From Sri Veerupaksheswara To Sri Maruteshwara Temple

Leading up to the day of the Karnataka assembly elections, political leaders are busy campaigning for their parties. Candidates of all the parties have submitted their nominations and are doing everything possible to solicit votes from the common man. However, it is not just the politicians going out of their way to ensure their victory. Sometimes, fans and followers also undertake efforts. One of them is Hanumanthappa Jatti who is an ardent well-wisher of Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Hanumanthappa Jatti, a resident of Lakkundi village in Gadag taluk, is a genuine fan of Siddaramaiah and wants the Congress leader to become the CM after the upcoming polls. To pray and make his wish come true, Hanumanthappa has walked from Sri Veerupaksheswara Temple to Sri Maruteshwara Temple in the village, carrying a sack of rice weighing a quintal on his back and bowing down and performing namaskaram to the sound of various instruments.

It is notable that North Karnataka is faced with a heat wave and the scorching heat of the sun is keeping people inside their homes during the daytime. However, Hanumanthappa braved the scorching heat and made the journey with a weight on his shoulders, going down on his knees and performing a namaskaram at regular intervals. Such is the devotion that the man has towards Siddaramaiah. BY profession, Hanumanthappa is a shepherd. BR Yavgal is contesting as a Congress candidate from Nargund constituency. Hanumanthappa wants Yavgal to win the seat, and Congress to form the government with Siddaramaiah as the CM.

Siddaramaiah, on the other hand, has been facing backlash from the ruling BJP party over his ‘corrupt Lingayat CM’ comment. While both the parties are actively trying to woo the Lingayats, Siddaramaiah was recently asked about BJP’s stance of having a Lingayat CM, to which Siddarmaiah said that there was already a Lingayat CM, who was the root of corruption, referring to Basavaraj Bommai.

