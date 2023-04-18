With Jagadish Shettar, Laxman Savadi On Its Side, Congress Eyes Lingayats In Karnataka

The Karnataka BJP suffered a few setbacks after the release of their lists of candidates for the upcoming polls. Many leaders, who were dissatisfied with the ticket distribution system, quit the saffron party. Two prominent leaders, who quit the BJP, are Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi. Jagadish Shettar was anticipating a ticket from the Hubli-Dharwad Central Constituency but was denied one, which caused him to quit. Similarly, Laxman Savadi, another ticket aspirant, also quit the party. Now these two leaders joining Congress has raised an important question. Will the Lingayat votes be divided?

It is being said that Savadi and Shettar have made a master plan to attract Lingayat votes in North Karnataka. Congress is gearing up to build a narrative around “insult to the Lingayats in BJP" and “use and throw off Lingayat leaders by BJP" in the campaign. Along with Laxman and Jagadish, a few Lingayat leaders have also left the party in various regions of the state, which has allowed the Congress to champion the cause of the group that has consistently supported the BJP for the past few decades. Prominent Banajiga Lingayat community leader and former Karnataka CM Veerendra Patil was, in 1989, unceremoniously removed from his chief ministerial post by then Congress party president Rajiv Gandhi. Lingayats have stayed away from Congress since then.

One of the main factors in the BJP’s rise and victory in Karnataka, despite the party never achieving a majority, was the Lingayats’ almost unanimous support. Congress is carefully preparing its election strategy to appeal to Lingayats since it believes that Lingayat support for the BJP would decline this time.

The Lingayats have received a sizable number of Congress party tickets, particularly in north Karnataka, where the community controls the majority of seats. In its campaign across the state, the grand old party has declared that it will make use of both Shetter, a former chief minister, and Savadi, a former deputy chief minister.

