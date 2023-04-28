'Won't Join Congress Even If They Slit ...': BJP's Kapu Siddalingaswamy Amid Defection Rumours

After all the leading parties in Karnataka released their list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls, a lot of ticket aspirants were left disappointed. Many of them defected to other parties in disgruntlement, making a lot of news. Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s aide and confidante Kapu Siddalingaswamy also missed a BJP ticket.

Siddalingaswamy was a ticket aspirant for the saffron party from the constituency of Varuna. However, after BJP released its list of candidates, V Somanna was fielded by the party from Varuna.

Advertisement

There were wide speculations that Siddalingswamy would defect to the Congress after the disappointment. But the politician has cleared the air now and assured that he has no such plans.

Siddalingaswamy has said that even if his throat is slit, he will not join the Congress party and that his allegiance lies with BJP alone. “If I die, I will die holding BJP’s shawl. Yediyurappa is my idol", he said.

He has further said that Yediyurappa has requested him to campaign for V Somanna in the Varuna constituency and that he is ready to do that. He also said that he met V Somanna and promised him that he would help in his campaigning. Minister Somanna met Kapu Siddalingaswamy and held a conversation for more than half an hour two weeks back.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister V Somanna said, “Kapu Siddalingaswamy is like my brother. I have given some responsibility to Siddalingaswamy. We have started campaigning in the Varuna constituency from today".

Advertisement

He said that he aims to make Varuna another Govindaraja city. Incidentally, Siddalingaswamy was a BJP ticket aspirant in the 2018 assembly elections as well and even then, he had missed out on the opportunity.

Read all the Latest News here