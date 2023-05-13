Constituency No.63 Yelburga (Yalaburga, Yelbarga) (ಯಲಬುರ್ಗಾ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Hyderabad Karnataka region (Kalyana Karnataka) (ಕಲ್ಯಾಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Koppal (ಕೊಪ್ಪಳ) district of Karnataka. Yelburga is part of Koppal (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Yalaburga, Yelbarga) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Yelburga election result and you can click here for compact election results of Yelburga and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 63. Yelburga Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Yelburga Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.7% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.51%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.09%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,648 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,03,434 were male and 1,01,210 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yelburga in 2023 is 978 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,04,648 eligible electors, of which 1,04,580 were male, 1,02,652 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,80,009 eligible electors, of which 92,022 were male, 87,987 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,59,599 eligible electors, of which 80,441 were male, 79,158 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Yelburga in 2018 was 122. In 2013, there were 95 service voters registered in the constituency and 121 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Achar Halappa Basappa of BJP won in this seat defeating Basavaraj Rayareddi of BJP by a margin of 13,318 which was 8.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.02% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Basavaraj Rayaraddy of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Achar Halappa Basappa of BJP by a margin of 16,900 votes which was 12.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.32% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Eshanna Gulagannavar of BJP won this seat beating Basavaraj Rayaraddi of INC by a margin of 29,781 votes which was 28.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.21% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 63. Yelburga Assembly segment of the 8. Koppal Lok Sabha constituency. Karadi Sanganna Amarappa of BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat defeating K.Rajashekar Basavaraj Hitnal of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Koppal Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the KoppalLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 6 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Yelburga:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Yelburga are: Shankar Raddy Somaraddy (IND); Shamidsab Yamanursab Mulla (IND); Ramalingappa H Kukanuru (RPI); Nirmala (IND); Moulahusain Buldiyar (AAP); Konanagoudra Mallanagouda (JDS); Hulagappa Hiremani (BSP); Hari R (NCP); Basavaraj Rayareddi (INC); Balappa S Veerapur (IND); Achar Halappa Basappa (BJP)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.57%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.53%, while it was 76.03% in 2013 and 66.43% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.960000000000008% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Yelburga went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Yelburga constituency:

Assembly constituency No.63. Yelburga comprises of the following areas of Koppal district of Karnataka:

A total of 5 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Yelburga constituency, which are: Ron, Kushtagi, Kanakagiri, Gangawati, Koppal. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Yelburga:

The geographic coordinates of Yelburga is: 15°33’18.4"N 76°03’09.0"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Yelburga

List of candidates contesting from Yelburga Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shankar Raddy Somaraddy

Party: IND

Profession: Retired Professor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 58 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.1 crore

Self income: Rs 19 lakh

Total income: Rs 19 lakh

Candidate name: Shamidsab Yamanursab Mulla

Party: IND

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 85.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 77.6 lakh

Self income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Ramalingappa H Kukanuru

Party: RPI

Profession: Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 37

Total assets: Rs 27.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10.4 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 26 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nirmala

Party: IND

Profession: House wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 31.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 16.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Moulahusain Buldiyar

Party: AAP

Profession: Self Employment

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 50

Total assets: Rs 12 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.9 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.2 lakh

Self income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Konanagoudra Mallanagouda

Party: JDS

Profession: lawyer ,Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 42

Total assets: Rs 50.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 38 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hulagappa Hiremani

Party: BSP

Profession: Daily wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 46

Total assets: Rs 25 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 95000

Immovable assets:Rs 24 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hari R

Party: NCP

Profession: Developer and Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 5th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 87.2 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 75.5 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 11.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.7 lakh

Candidate name: Basavaraj Rayareddi

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 67

Total assets: Rs 43.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.5 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 13.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 30.1 crore

Self income: Rs 16.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 64.8 lakh

Candidate name: Balappa S Veerapur

Party: IND

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 3.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1.3 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Achar Halappa Basappa

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 71

Total assets: Rs 7.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.9 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.4 crore

Self income: Rs 76.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 76.8 lakh.