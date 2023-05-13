Constituency No.81 Yellapur (Yellapura) (ಯಲ್ಲಾಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Coastal Karnataka region (ಕರಾವಳಿ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Uttara Kannada (ಉತ್ತರ ಕನ್ನಡ) district of Karnataka. Yellapur is part of Uttara Kannada (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Yellapura) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Yellapur election result and you can click here for compact election results of Yellapur and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 81. Yellapur Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Yellapur Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.78% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.46%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.06%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,193 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 86,075 were male and 82,118 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yellapur in 2023 is 954 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,68,193 eligible electors, of which 87,120 were male, 83,390 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,757 eligible electors, of which 78,323 were male, 73,430 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,38,132 eligible electors, of which 71,417 were male, 66,715 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Yellapur in 2018 was 77. In 2013, there were 78 service voters registered in the constituency and 40 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Arabail Hebbar Shivaram of INC won in this seat defeating Andalagi Veerabhadragouda Shivanagouda Patil of BJP by a margin of 1,483 which was 1.06% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 47.26% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Arbail Shivaram Hebbar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Patil Veerabhadragouda Shivanagouda of BJP by a margin of 24,492 votes which was 20.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 48.06% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, V S Patil of BJP won this seat beating Arbail Hebbar Shivram of INC by a margin of 2,485 votes which was 2.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.46% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 81. Yellapur Assembly segment of the 12. Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. Anantkumar Hegde of BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat defeating Anand Asnotikar of JDS.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara Kannada Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Uttara KannadaLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 13 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 13 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Yellapur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Yellapur are: Santosh Manjunath Shet Raikar (KRJPP); Nagesh Honnayya Naik (JDS); Manjunath Shirahatti (KRS); Manjunath Lava Kulumkar (AAP); Chidanand H Harijan (IND); Bansode Laxman (IND); Arabail Hebbar Shivaram (BJP); Andalagi Veerabhadragouda Shivanagoud Patil (INC); Anand Ganapati Bhat (IND)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 80.12%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 82.34%, while it was 79.61% in 2013 and 75.63% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.22% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Yellapur went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Yellapur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.81. Yellapur comprises of the following areas of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Yellapur constituency, which are: Karwar, Haliyal, Kalghatgi, Shiggaon, Hangal, Sorab, Sirsi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Yellapur:

The geographic coordinates of Yellapur is: 14°52’40.4"N 74°50’25.8"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Yellapur

List of candidates contesting from Yellapur Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Santosh Manjunath Shet Raikar

Party: KRJPP

Profession: Agriculture and Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 23.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 22 crore

Self income: Rs 8 lakh

Total income: Rs 13 lakh

Candidate name: Nagesh Honnayya Naik

Party: JDS

Profession: Nil

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 90.7 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.6 crore

Self income: Rs 28.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 28.3 lakh

Candidate name: Manjunath Shirahatti

Party: KRS

Profession: Coconut Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 41

Total assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 10 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Manjunath Lava Kulumkar

Party: AAP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 35

Total assets: Rs 36 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 30.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 5.8 lakh

Self income: Rs 3 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Chidanand H Harijan

Party: IND

Profession: Self Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Age: 62

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.7 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 1 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bansode Laxman

Party: IND

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 40

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 4.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.8 lakh

Candidate name: Arabail Hebbar Shivaram

Party: BJP

Profession: Agriculturist, Actively into Politics and Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 21.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 12.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 9.1 crore

Self income: Rs 68.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.9 crore

Candidate name: Andalagi Veerabhadragouda Shivanagoud Patil

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 63

Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 22.1 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 72.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 2.9 crore

Self income: Rs 31.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 31.5 lakh

Candidate name: Anand Ganapati Bhat

Party: IND

Profession: Farmer, Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 39

Total assets: Rs 3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 1.7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0.