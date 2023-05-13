Constituency No.10 Yemkanmardi (Yemkanamardi) (ಯಮಕನಮರಡಿ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region (Kittur Karnataka) (ಕಿತ್ತೂರು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ) and Belgaum (ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ) district of Karnataka. Yemkanmardi is part of Chikkodi (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Yemkanamardi) Rural.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Yemkanmardi election result and you can click here for compact election results of Yemkanmardi and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 10. Yemkanmardi Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Advertisement

Yemkanmardi Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.19% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 25.11%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.48%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,780 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 93,531 were male and 92,239 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yemkanmardi in 2023 is 986 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,85,780 eligible electors, of which 94,896 were male, 93,373 female and 10 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,267 eligible electors, of which 81,707 were male, 80,551 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,48,948 eligible electors, of which 73,915 were male, 75,033 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

Advertisement

The number of service voters in Yemkanmardi in 2018 was 1,420. In 2013, there were 1,177 service voters registered in the constituency and 704 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, Satish L Jarkiholi of INC won in this seat defeating Astagi Maruti Mallappa of BJP by a margin of 2,850 which was 1.91% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.16% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Satish Laxmanarao Jarakiholi of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Astagi Maruti Mallappa of BJP by a margin of 24,350 votes which was 19.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 56.78% in the seat.

Advertisement

In the 2008 elections, Jarakiholi Satish Laxmanarao of INC won this seat beating Balagouda Malagouda Patil of JDS by a margin of 16,781 votes which was 15.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.47% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 10. Yemkanmardi Assembly segment of the 1. Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency. Annasaheb Shankar Jolle of BJP won the Chikkodi Parliament seat defeating Prakash Babanna Hukkeri of INC.

Advertisement

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Chikkodi Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the ChikkodiLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

Advertisement

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 7 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Yemkanmardi:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Yemkanmardi are: Shivanand Laxman Sammakkanavar (IND); Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi (INC); Maruti Tippanna Naik (IND); Basavaraj Hundri (BJP); Astagi Maruti Mallappa (JDS)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 82.53%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 79.47%, while it was 76.83% in 2013 and 72.94% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.06% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Yemkanmardi went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Yemkanmardi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.10. Yemkanmardi comprises of the following areas of Belgaum district of Karnataka:

A total of 4 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Yemkanmardi constituency, which are: Hukkeri, Gokak, Belgaum Rural, Belgaum Uttar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kolhapur District of Maharashtra.

Map location of Yemkanmardi:

The geographic coordinates of Yemkanmardi is: 16°03’07.2"N 74°33’14.4"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Yemkanmardi

List of candidates contesting from Yemkanmardi Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shivanand Laxman Sammakkanavar

Party: IND

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 38

Total assets: Rs 20.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 67285

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 15 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Satish Laxmanrao Jarkiholi

Party: INC

Profession: Agriculturist & Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 175.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 12.3 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 29 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 146.3 crore

Self income: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 4.2 crore

Candidate name: Maruti Tippanna Naik

Party: IND

Profession: Business and Agricultural

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 54

Total assets: Rs 7.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 25.1 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 7 crore

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Basavaraj Hundri

Party: BJP

Profession: Civil Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Age: 36

Total assets: Rs 8.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 5.4 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 2.9 crore

Self income: Rs 90.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 90.3 lakh

Candidate name: Astagi Maruti Mallappa

Party: JDS

Profession: Business (Tuition Classes)

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 31.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 77 lakh

Self income: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh.