Constituency No.153 Yeshvanthapura (Yeswanthpur, Yeshwanthpur, Yeshwanthpura) (ಯಶವಂತಪುರ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bengaluru region (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು) and Bengaluru Urban (ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ) district of Karnataka. Yeshvanthapura is part of Bangalore North (General) Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: (Yeswanthpur, Yeshwanthpur, Yeshwanthpura) Semi-Urban.Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Yeshvanthapura election result and you can click here for compact election results of Yeshvanthapura and all other seats in Karnataka. Go here for detailed electoral analysis and data of 153. Yeshvanthapura Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

Demographic profile:

Yeshvanthapura Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.48% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.77%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,53,557 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,36,234 were male and 2,17,276 female and 47 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Yeshvanthapura in 2023 is 920 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,53,557 eligible electors, of which 2,46,812 were male, 2,27,957 female and 48 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,49,667 eligible electors, of which 1,82,770 were male, 1,66,869 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,65,168 eligible electors, of which 1,38,734 were male, 1,26,434 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Yeshvanthapura in 2018 was 11. In 2013, there were 11 service voters registered in the constituency and 11 in 2008.

Past winners / MLAs:

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, S T Somashekhar of INC won in this seat defeating T N Javarayi Gowda of JDS by a margin of 10,711 which was 3.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 40.14% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, S T Somashekar of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating T.N.Javarayi Gowda of JDS by a margin of 29,100 votes which was 12.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52% in the seat.

In the 2008 elections, Shobha Karandlaje of BJP won this seat beating S.T.Somashekar of INC by a margin of 1,082 votes which was 0.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.29% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 153. Yeshvanthapura Assembly segment of the 24. Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency. D.V. Sadananda Gowda of BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat defeating Krishna Byregowda of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore North Parliament seat.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bangalore NorthLok Sabha seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 20 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 5 in 2009.

Contesting candidates in Yeshvanthapura:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections from Yeshvanthapura are: Uday Kumar (UPP); T N Javarayi Gowda (JDS); Shashidhar C Aradhya (AAP); Shakila Banu (YSEP); S T Somashekar (BJP); S Balraj Gowda (INC); Ravikumar V (KRS); Nagaraju C R (BPKP); Nagaraj K S (SP); Hamsa Ravikumar (IND); H K Shashirekha (IND); Govindaiah (BSP); G Udayashankar (IND); Abhaya Sheela (RSDR)..

Voter turnout:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.69%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 60.51%, while it was 66.24% in 2013 and 56.77% in 2008. The estimated turnout in 2023 is 3.18% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Yeshvanthapura went to the polls on May 10, 2023 in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The counting of votes is on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Extent of Yeshvanthapura constituency:

Assembly constituency No.153. Yeshvanthapura comprises of the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka:

A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Yeshvanthapura constituency, which are: Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Bangalore South, Ramanagaram, Magadi, Nelamangala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Yeshvanthapura:

The geographic coordinates of Yeshvanthapura is: 12°53’29.0"N 77°27’04.7"E.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Yeshvanthapura

List of candidates contesting from Yeshvanthapura Assembly seat in the 2023 Karnataka state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Uday Kumar

Party: UPP

Profession: Auto driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 51

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: T N Javarayi Gowda

Party: JDS

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 64

Total assets: Rs 205.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 75.4 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 47.8 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 158.1 crore

Self income: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 6.2 crore

Candidate name: Shashidhar C Aradhya

Party: AAP

Profession: Private Contractors (interiors and civil works and freight)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 4.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.6 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 74.8 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 3.7 crore

Self income: Rs 20 lakh

Total income: Rs 20 lakh

Candidate name: Shakila Banu

Party: YSEP

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Not Given

Age: 56

Total assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: S T Somashekar

Party: BJP

Profession: Private Transport Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate

Age: 65

Total assets: Rs 27.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3.1 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.5 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 21.4 crore

Self income: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 1.5 crore

Candidate name: S Balraj Gowda

Party: INC

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 5.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 crore

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets:Rs 4.3 crore

Self income: Rs 13.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 34.9 lakh

Candidate name: Ravikumar V

Party: KRS

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 32

Total assets: Rs 61.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 25000

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 57.1 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nagaraju C R

Party: BPKP

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 60

Total assets: Rs 98 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 38 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 60 lakh

Self income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.3 lakh

Candidate name: Nagaraj K S

Party: SP

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.8 lakh

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hamsa Ravikumar

Party: IND

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 10.9 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 6.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 11.3 lakh

Candidate name: H K Shashirekha

Party: IND

Profession: Artist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 43

Total assets: Rs 30.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 76000

Immovable assets:Rs 30 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Govindaiah

Party: BSP

Profession: Car driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Age: 55

Total assets: Rs 26 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 20 lakh

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: G Udayashankar

Party: IND

Profession: Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Age: 48

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Gender: Male

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Abhaya Sheela

Party: RSDR

Profession: Self Employed

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Age: 44

Total assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5000

Gender: Female

Moveable assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Immovable assets:Rs 0

Self income: Rs 8.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.4 lakh.