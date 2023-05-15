'You Walked Your Way Into People's Hearts': Kamal Haasan Lauds Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka assembly polls that took place on May 10 ended with the Congress party securing a majority of the 224 seats in the state. The Congress will soon form the government in the state. Among many renowned personalities, who congratulated Congress on their win, was actor Prakash Raj who has always been an open critic of the BJP and right-wing politics.

Prakash Raj wrote, “Thank you Karnataka for Kicking OUT Hatred and Bigotry. Emperor is bare-naked. Kudos to the self-righteous Kannadigas who banished hatred…hypocrisy…..the naked emperor." He shared a mock picture of innumerable BJP flags being carried away in a wagon with the words Tata Bye. Take a look at the tweet here.

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan, who has also been a sharp critic of the BJP, penned a long note congratulating Rahul Gandhi on his party’s win in the Karnataka elections. Haasan attributed Congress’ win to the success of Rahul Gandhi’s pan-India foot march Bharat Jodho Yatra, comparing him to Mahatma Gandhi. Haasan wrote, “Shri Rahul Gandhi ji, Heartiest Congratulations for this significant victory! Just like Gandhiji, you walked your way into people’s hearts and as he did you demonstrated that in your gentle way you can shake the powers of the world -with love and humility. Your credible and creditable approach, without bravado or chest thumping has ushered a breath of fresh air for the people. You trusted the people of Karnataka to reject divisiveness, who in turn have unitedly reciprocated by placing their faith in you. Kudos for not just the victory but also the manner of victory!"

Prakash Raj has a very strong social and political opinion and often targets the ruling BJP for its ideology. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is known for its secular stance as well.