3 Years After Debut, Dev Mohan To Work With Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna

Malayalam actor Dev Mohan is in the news for some time now for headlining films opposite renowned actresses like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and recently Rashmika Mandanna as well. As announced by producers SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, Dev’s film with Rashmika is titled Rainbow. Cine buffs are quite eager to know about the man who has gradually become one of the most sought-after actors in today’s time.

Directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas, the 2020 film Sufiyum Sujatayum, which marked Dev’s debut, was loved for its melodious music and visuals but didn’t perform well owing to the poor writing. According to the audience, the actor’s part was underwritten but he managed to play it with conviction. The audience opined that if Naranipuzha had some depth in the storyline, Sufiyum Sujatayum would have been successful in delivering its message to the audience. Nevertheless, Dev was successful in carving a niche among the audience and got to play a cameo in the next film Home. Directed by Rojin Thomas, Home was successful and Dev moved on to his next film titled Panthrand.

Directed by Leo Thaddeus, Dev got to play the role of Immanuel in Panthrand who persuades Andhro (Vinayakan) to stop all the criminal activities. Panthrand was appreciated for carving a storyline around the themes of friendship, family and love. Despite the success of this film, Dev couldn’t strike a chord with the audience through his acting this time. Fans felt that his acting was less impactful in comparison to Sufiyum Sujatayum. Apart from him, every other actor in the cast earned accolades for their acting prowess.

Despite the mixed bag of success and failure, Dev has bagged the role of male lead King Dushyant in Shaakuntalam. Followers loved the fact that he has left no stone unturned to get his teeth into the skin of the character. A glance at his Instagram profile will show pictures which are enough to reveal the amount of hard work he has done.

Shaakuntalam is slated to release on April 14.

