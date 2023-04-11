30 Years Of Aankhen: Shilpa Shirodkar Says She Hiked Her Fee After Film's Success

The 90s was a decade of many cult films that have managed to retain their mass appeal and popularity even after years. One of those countless films is the 1993 movie Aankhen, which completed 30 years on April 9. The movie, directed by David Dhawan and starring Govinda, Chunky Pandey, Ritu Shivpuri, Raageshwari and Shilpa Shirodkar among others was a smash hit and still enjoys reruns on television today. Not only did the become a blockbuster hit at the box office but it was the highest-grosser of 1993.

As Aankhen recently completed three decades, one of the female leads, Shilpa Shirodkar opened up about her role in the film. Talking to a media portal, she said that a new actor is born every Friday and that the Friday of April 9, 1993, was the changing point of her career. Shilpa said that Aankhen brought her to the notice of many filmmakers who were convinced that she could act. She also said that she started charging a higher remuneration after the success of Aankhen.

However, not many know that Shilpa was not the first choice for the role. The role was first offered to Juhi Chawla, who declined it for some reasons. Commenting on it, Shilpa said that she has no idea who was offered the role earlier but is grateful that they turned it down, and she got a chance in it.

Shilpa also said that she had no qualms about the fact that she made her appearance in the film almost halfway into the movie. She said she was not bothered by the screen time since she was a newbie at that time with no big banner backing her and to be in a movie produced by Pankaj Nilhani, directed by David Dhawan and acting opposite Govinda was a big thing for her.

Shilpa Shirodkar made her debut with the 1989 Ramesh Sippy film Bhrashtachar opposite Mithun Chakraborty. She was last seen in the 2020 film Guns of Banaras. Her elder sister Namrata Shirodkar is married to Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

