₹39 Lakh Worth Of Silverware, Belonging To Boney Kapoor, Seized In Karnataka

Karnataka will have its Legislative Assembly elections on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. The model code of conduct (MCC) in the state came into force on March 29 when the Election Commission of India (ECI) revealed that enforcement agencies have made seizures worth nearly Rs 70 crore. Now, ECI has seized 66 kilograms of silverware worth Rs 39 lakh, allegedly belonging to Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor, reported India Today. The silverware was seized at the check post near Hebbalu toll on the outskirts of Karnataka’s Davangere in the wee hours of Friday, April 7.

It is said that the silverware was being transported without proper documents in five boxes in a BMW car from Chennai to Mumbai. The ECI officials seized silver bowls, spoons, water mugs and plates from the boxes. A case against the driver named Sultan and another person, Hari Singh accompanying him has been lodged at Davangere rural police station. During the investigation, it was found that the car was registered with Bayview Projects Pvt Ltd, owned by Boney Kapoor.

Advertisement

Hari Singh has also confirmed that the silverware belonged to Boney Kapoor’s family. Police are investigating more into the matter.

With the Assembly elections around the corner in Karnataka, the EC has been seizing cash and other valuable items like gold that don’t have relevant documents. The officials have so far seized Rs 47.43 crore in cash, valuables and liquor since the model code of conduct came into force and have registered around 316 FIRs.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Boney Kapoor made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s directorial Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The rom-com entered the Rs 100 crore club after 11 days following its release. And now, he is all set to back Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan which is slated for its theatrical release on June 23.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here