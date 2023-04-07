5 Times Dancer Gautami Patil's Performances Were Disrupted By Unruly Crowd

Lavani Marathi dancer Gautami Patil has carved a massive fan base across Maharashtra with her energetic performances that always attract a huge footfall. Due to her soaring popularity, she is also often invited as a chief guest for various programmes. But Gautami has also been embroiled in controversies due to her dance performances that are criticised by a large section of people. Let us take a look at the five times Gautami created controversies with her performances.

At Khandoba Yatra

Advertisement

An enormous crowd gathered in Tuljapur Taluka, Osmanabad, to watch Gautami on the occasion of Khandoba Yatra. The audience was eager to catch a glimpse of hers and in this process, ended up disrupting the whole event. Gautami had to be escorted out of the venue amid police security.

At Biroba Yatra

Gautami’s dance performance was also organised on the occasion of Biroba Yatra in Sangamner Taluka, Ahmednagar district. At the event, some of the people in the crowd tried to get near the stage by getting past the barricades. Police had to resort to the lathi charge to control the unruly crowd. More than 100 bouncers, a dozen female bouncers and a force of thirty to forty policemen had to be deployed for the security of this event.

Performance at Rahata, Ahmednagar

During her performance at Rahata Taluka in Ahmednagar, a commotion ensued when money was demanded from some people in the crowd. Gautami stopped the performance after she came to know about this matter.

At Jaideep Salke and Sourav Lokhande’s birthday

Gautami was invited to perform on the birthday of wrestlers Jaideep Salke and Sourav Lokhande in Parner taluka, Ahmednagar. During the performance, some people from the crowd tried to climb a gantry (a tall metal frame used to support cameras). In this process, they ended up injuring themselves when the gantry broke due to heavy pressure.

At Dr Subhash Pokle’s birthday

Advertisement

Gautami’s dance performance was again marred with chaos from the crowd on the occasion of Panchayat Samiti’s member Dr Subhash Pokle’s birthday in Shirur, Pune.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here