8 Actors Who Left Popular TV Serial Anupamaa

Star Plus’ popular TV show Anupamaa, which premiered on July 13, 2020, is currently the favourite show of the audience. The show has a huge fan following among families in India. The show is famous for its tremendous twists and turns, and the lead character, Anupamaa, which is played by Rupali Ganguly, has received admiration from all across the country.

However, the show has also been in the news because many of its actors, time and again, have left the show. Here’s a look at 8 actors who said goodbye to the show:

Paras Kalnawat: Paras played the role of Anupamaa’s second son, Samar. But the character’s arc changed with time, and the actor decided to quit the show.

Anagha Bhosle: Anagha Bhosle played the role of Samar’s girlfriend in the show. She was quite popular and was much liked by the audience. However, after Paras’s exit, Anagha also left the show. She has also left the TV industry and now focuses on spiritual devotion.

Rushad Rana: Rushad Rana was seen as Kavya’s ex-husband in the show. However, after Kavya’s marriage with Vanraj, Rushad had been missing from the show.

Alma Hussain: Alma Hussain played the role of Barkha’s daughter, Sara. Her character didn’t get much limelight in the show. As a result, she quit the show to try and work on other projects.

Aneri Vajani: Aneri Vajani joined the show as Malvika Kapadia, who was the sister of Anuj Kapadia. She gained tremendous popularity from the show. Later, her character was sidelined and she decided to quit the show and join Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Apoorva Agnihotri: Apoorva Agnihotri entered the show for a very short period. He played the character of Anupama’s doctor, who helped her fight cancer and treated Vanraj’s depression. His performance was well-received, but he left the show midway.

Sanjay Dhamecha: Sanjay Dhamecha played Anupama’s sister-in-law’s husband. His character was very much liked by everyone. He always stood like a brother to Anupamaa. However, even he said goodbye to the show.

Jaswir Kaur: Jaswir Kaur, who played the role of a loyal friend to Devika Mehta, also left the show. The audience loved her character and her friendship with Anupamaa.

