Aakhri Sach Co-Stars Pratik Sehajpal And Tamannaah Bhatia Are All Smiles

Pratik Sehajpal, best known for his stint in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 has dropped a picture with Tamannaah Bhatia on Instagram. The 30-year-old has bagged a cameo role with the actress in an upcoming suspense and investigative thriller OTT series, titled Aakhri Sach. Helmed by Robbie Grewal and written by Saurav Dey, Aakhri Sach is set to start streaming on Disney+Hotstar on August 25. Pratik Sehajpal was last seen in the popular television soap opera Naagin in its sixth season.

Going captionless, Pratik Sehajpal simply added a trident emoji to the pictures. The first snap captured the actor and Tamannaah Bhatia in the same frame. Pratik Sehajpal donned an unbuttoned, off-white mesh jacket with rolled-up sleeves. He teamed up his outfit with a simple white vest and put on a pair of brown trousers. Pratik rounded off his boyish look with sleek, back-brushed hair, a statement neckpiece, and a stud earring. He posed with Tamannaah with hands inside his pockets.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia exuded chic girl vibes in a slightly distressed, full-sleeved white shirt that he stylishly coupled with a multi-coloured corset waist belt. The actress completed her look by slipping into a pair of light blue bottoms. She complemented her ensemble with a petite neck chain and rings. Tamannaah Bhatia kept her wavy tresses open and sported minimal makeup, flashing a radiant smile.

Actress Gauahar Khan congratulated Pratik Sehajpal for the opportunity and wished him “all the best." Social media users too flooded the comment with congratulatory remarks. While one user wrote, “So happy. Two beautiful souls in one frame," another quipped, “So excited to watch you on the OTT screen. Love & luck to you."

A day ago on August 23, Pratik Sehajpal took to Instagram to drop some stills for his upcoming Disney+Hotstar web series Aakhri Sach. The pictures also featured Tamannaah Bhatia. Expressing his gratitude for being a part of the project Pratik Sehajpal penned a long note that read, “Grateful always… The best is happening, Everything is just perfectly working out… Aakhri Sach On Hotstar. Thank you so much for this opportunity… And thank you for being so kind Tamannaah Bhatia, really loved working with you and the entire team."