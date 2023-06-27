Abdu Rozik Meets Shahid Kapoor, Shares a Hug With Shehnaaz Gill; Photos Go Viral

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik recently bumped into Shahid Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill. On Monday, Abdu shared a few pictures on his Instagram stories on his way back to Mumbai at Dubai airport. Sharing a photo with Shahid he wrote, “On my way to Mumbai today." He also shared a photo with Shehnaaz and wrote, “Nice to see you sister Mumbai here I come!"

Abdu wore blue sweatpants and a black t-shirt, that he paired with a black jacket. Shahid, on the other hand, wore a navy blue hoodie and sweatpants with a cap. Shehnaaz chose a denim jacket and pants with a black top.

Have a look at the pictures :

Advertisement

Abdu rose to fame following his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss. Fans just love him and always shower him with love. Earlier in the day, the young sensation made headlines, as news of his acting debut went viral. Abdu will reportedly make his TV debut with the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy are seen as the lead pair on the show.

Advertisement

ETimes quoted a source saying, “In the upcoming track, Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Tulsi (Keerti Nagpure)’s daughter Gungun (played by Reeza Choudhary) will be shown celebrating her birthday. Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) sends Abdu to kidnap Gungun. It is later revealed that Abdu’s character doesn’t mean to cause any harm to Gungun but is following Damini’s orders for money. Reeza and Abdu will become good friends eventually and the latter will save her from Damini. Abdu will start shooting for this cameo track tomorrow."

Abdu Rozik was recently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot when News18 Showsha spoke to him about his rift with MC Stan. The Tajikistani singer mentioned that all is well between the two and added that he loves the rapper the way he used to love him earlier.