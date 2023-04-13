Actor Arun Sagar Shares Why He Lost Male Lead Role In Film Bhoomi Geetha

Kannada actor Arun Sagar is dominating the headlines currently due to his upcoming film titled Ramana Avatara. Directed by Vikas Pampapathi, the teaser launch event of this film was organised recently. In this film, Arun is again playing the role of an antagonist. Some of his fans were disappointed that he is again going to enact the role of a villain.

He informed the press about this at the teaser launch event of Ramana Avatara. He also talked about why he couldn’t often get a chance to enact the role of the male lead. According to him, he was supposed to play the lead role in the film Bhoomi Geetha but that couldn’t happen because of his thin body. Despite this, Arun didn’t lose courage and worked as an art director in the film. And the audience appreciated the work done by him. His excellence as an art director was seen in films like Kempe Gowda, The Villain, etc. He has worked as an art director in 11 films in his 32-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

The Ramana Avatara teaser shows Kannada Actor Rishi playing the role of a village resident. He wishes to work for the welfare of his village and tries his best to achieve this objective. The teaser also shows his romantic track with actress Pranitha Subhash. Everything is shown going in a perfect manner and at this moment, enters Arun the frame. Cine buffs were left in splits because the glimpse of his character was introduced with humorous dialogue. More details about his character are kept under wraps. But, the audiences feel that this time they can expect something different from Arun’s side.

Apart from the good acting, the audience also admired the music rendered by Vishnu Prasad and Sameer Deshpande. They liked the on-screen chemistry of Arun and Pranitha as well and found it quite natural. Vikas Pampapathi also found his share of fans in the comments section. They called his direction spot on and wished that Ramana Avatara would be a blockbuster.

